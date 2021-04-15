United States Turkish diplomatic sources: The United States has canceled the transfer of two warships to the Black Sea

The United States has not confirmed the planned transfer or cancellation of the transfer of warships.

The Turks according to diplomatic sources, the United States would have canceled the transfer of two warships to the Black Sea. According to the Turkish state news agency Anadolu, relying on its diplomatic sources.

According to sources, the first American warship did not pass through the Bosphorus during Wednesday. According to Anadolu, the transfers of both vessels would have been canceled.

Two American warships are said to have been scheduled to move from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea this week.

The United States recently confirmed neither the planned transfer of the warships nor the cancellation of the transfer.

Russia has recently concentrated its forces on the borders of Ukraine as well as on the occupied Crimea. With military equipment, the gap between Russia and the Western powers has tightened.