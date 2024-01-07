United States | Trump's Vice President Mike Pence to Sky News: Trump should not become president

Pence stressed in the interview that Americans need a better alternative for the Republican presidential candidate.

The former President of the United States Donald Trump's Republicans who served as vice president during the period Mike Pence says the party should give voters a better option than Trump in the November presidential election.

Pence was interviewed by a British news channel Sky News.

“I think we need new leadership, but I'm trying to find ways to make sure that the Republican Party gives the American people a better choice,” Pence said.

Terrestrial the Supreme Court still has to be weighed, whether Trump is eligible. The supreme courts of the states of Colorado and Maine have ruled that Trump cannot participate in the primaries of the Republican Party in the states.

The reason is that Trump is considered to have participated in the rebellion when his supporters took over the Capitol in January 2021. The riot, which resulted in the death of five people, was an attempt to stop the sitting president Joe Biden confirmation of the 2020 election victory.

If the conservative-majority Supreme Court rules that Trump is eligible, he can run against Biden in the election. Recently, in several polls, Trump has been the clear pre-election favorite in his party.

Biden according to Sky News, referring to the court's future decision, has warned that Trump would be “willing to endanger the country's democracy”. Pence did not comment on the warning directly in the interview.

“I hope — frankly, I pray — that we Republicans will give the American people better options to provide new leadership,” Pence responded.

Pence also says he trusts the voters, whatever the Supreme Court's decision.

“I know that many commentators have already decided how things will go, but Americans have a funny way of deciding things themselves.”

Pence and Trump's relationship flared up after Trump's election loss in 2020, when Pence refused to support Trump's claims of election fraud.

Pence announced in October withdrawing from the presidential race. He said at the time that he felt it was not his time. He announced his presidential candidacy at the beginning of June.

However, in an interview with Sky News, Pence said that he could not support Biden's re-election, even if Trump was the counter-candidate.