19.3. 21:35

of the United States of the former president Donald Trump's worked as a trade advisor to the White House during the period Peter Navarro74, reported to a Florida prison on Tuesday to begin serving a four-month sentence for insulting Congress.

Navarro had asked the court for permission to remain free until his appeal against the sentence is heard. The court rejected the request.

Navarro refused to testify before a House committee investigating the 2021 epiphany takeover of the Capitol. In addition, he refused to provide the committee with the documents it requested.

Navarro claimed when he went to prison that he had been the victim of an abuse of the justice system.

“Anyone who has contributed to me going to jail is a goddamn Democrat and a Trump hater,” Navarro told reporters as he entered the jail.