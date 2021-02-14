United States Trump’s Teflon coating has stains left, and now he plots revenge, the researcher estimates

Republicans tried not to annoy anyone, but it’s not necessarily a workable strategy, says Maria Annala, a researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute.

Saturday Washington saw a predicted political play after the U.S. Senate released former president Donald Trumpin public prosecution. Trump was accused of “inciting a rebellion” in connection with the conquest of Congress in Epiphany.

History was still made in political litigation. Trump’s verdict was supported by 57 senators and opposed by 43, when two-thirds, or 67 votes, would have been required. Never before have four presidential criminal charges in U.S. history – two of which have involved Trump – been so clearly voted in favor of the verdict. As many as seven supporters of Trump’s own party were in favor of the verdict.

Also read: These seven Republicans voted in favor of the verdict

It is also significant that the leadership of the Republican Party stated Mitch McConnell that Trump is “practically and morally responsible” for the conquest of the House of Congress. In connection with the riot, five people died and the congress building suffered extensive damage.

The party leadership thus condemned Trump, even though a majority of senators voted against the verdict. The party justified the matter on technical grounds, such as the fact that Trump is no longer the incumbent president.

So was the official crime indicted by the Democrats a useless trick? Who won and who lost?

Although the Democratic Party-run project did not go through, the civil prosecution was still worth raising, says a researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Maria Annala.

“Democrats were able to present the whole case to the world without interrupting anyone. They got the attention of the electorate and were able to justify their official criminal charge. This is essential, because ultimately voters are the ones who can stop Trump from rising again. ”

During the trial, among other things, video material was presented on how closely the Vice President Mike Pence there was time to escape to safety before Trump supporters, who had invaded the congress building from windows and doors, rushed to the scene.

According to Annala, the presentation of the evidence may have influenced the opinions of Trump’s more moderate supporters. This, in turn, could have implications for the future if Trump continues to pursue politics within the Republican ranks.

“Democrats should have been prosecuted. They are now in a better position than if the charge had not been brought. The victory was meager, but they achieved more than the Republicans. ”

Republican Party the difficult internal situation, on the other hand, was not alleviated in the official crime prosecution episode, where the party seemed to be riding in two strollers. The party is in trouble, as in practice Trump still has a large fan base within the party, but the dividing lines are deep.

According to Annala, the Republican Party’s divisive attitude towards Trump’s guilt indicates that the party is trying to weigh the short-term interests accurately. The party seeks not to annoy any potential voter in order to keep the base of support as broad as possible in the upcoming election.

“Let’s aim for a big tent, that is, a party where very different people could experience the party as their own. This is a short-sighted strategy and not necessarily profitable because the dividing lines are so deep. If you try to please everyone, it can happen that annoys everyone. ”

There are hopes in the party’s critical leadership of Trump that even if Trump was rescued from a civil prosecution, he may still be prosecuted in civil courts. It is possible, for example, that people injured in the conquest of the House of Congress will hold Trump liable or be required to pay compensation for material damage to the House of Congress.

It is also possible that Trump will be required to account for the pressure exerted on the election authorities, which Trump may have been guilty of by spreading fabrications of election fraud in November-December.

By voting against the official criminal charge, the Republican majority thus avoided getting their hands dirty, but legal sanctions against Trump could come from other courts.

Trump himself appeared, as expected, as the winner after being acquitted of official criminal charges. In his familiar way, he described the case as “the greatest witch-hunt in history”. Trump also announced that he will announce his plans for the next few months.

Did Trump survive the case as a winner, and can he still face a significant political career?

According to Annala, Trump’s Teflon coating has already received bumps and stains, although the perceptions of the nuclear supporters may not be instantaneous.

For Trump’s future, a lot depends on what kind of lawsuits he’s facing, and how busy they find him. The question mark is also Trump’s own assets and business, which has been estimated to be in trouble because some banks and companies are reluctant to continue working with him.

Also read: Trump, who has been acquitted, issued a bold statement to the public, but behind the scenes he has expressed concern about criminal investigations, CNN says

Annala believes that Trump will in any case try to remain influential in U.S. politics. Possibly he is already plotting revenge for the Republican policies that have risen against him.

One possible means is the tactics made known to the National Rifle Association by the NRA. It not only withdraws funding from politicians who do not comply with the association’s demands, but also begins to aggressively fund opponents. With tactics of fear and revenge, the NRA has succeeded in becoming an emerging major organization with which few politicians dare to settle cross-cutting.

“It looks like Trump is planning a similar threatening, NRA-type policy. She tries to stay relevant, make her voice public and thus create a power of intimidation and intimidation, ”says Annala.

However, the success of this will depend on the direction in which Trump’s transactions and possible new charges are moving forward, and whether he will succeed in gaining significant funding behind his political projects.