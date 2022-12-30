United States | Trump’s tax information has been made public despite his opposition – “The only purpose is to embarrass,” criticized the WSJ

Trump lost a years-long battle when the tax records were released. Experts do not consider the publication problem-free.

Washington

of the United States of the former president Donald Trump’s tax information has been published.

The background is years of handwringing.

As a candidate for president in 2016, Trump hinted that he would release his tax records, but delayed, citing the size and complexity of his wealth. In the end, he never made the information public.

The Tax Committee of the House of Representatives received the tax information at the end of November by the decision of the Supreme Court, and decided to make it public. The tax information published now covers a period of six years.

The tax data shows, for example, that Trump’s income and thus the taxes he paid have varied greatly between 2015 and 2020. Trump and his spouse Melania Trump reported large losses and tax deductions that resulted in them paying little or no income tax in some years.

The analysis of tax data continues for days, because the material is large. It sheds even more light on Trump’s merits, the success of his companies and his tax planning.

Committee chairman Richard Neal is justified the publication of tax information by the tax office to check the tax payment of presidents, which the tax office had not done for Trump’s first two years in office.

The committee considers the tax office to have failed in its supervision and considers its level to be insufficient.

“The president is not an ordinary taxpayer,” Neal said in his statement and reminded of the extraordinary responsibility that comes with power. Trump your bet up to the last confidentiality of documents.

Specially republicans but also politically unaffiliated experts have criticized the committee’s decision to publish tax information.

The reason is that everyone’s tax information in the US is private by default. About Richard Nixon however, since then all presidents have released their tax information voluntarily.

So nothing obliges presidents to publish their tax information: it’s just been the way of the country. That’s why some are now accusing the Democrats of a baseless manhunt.

“The only purpose is to embarrass him [Trump]”, wrote, for example, the conservative The Wall Street Journal in his editorial earlier in December.

Former Director General of the US Internal Revenue Service, President Barack Obama’s appointed by a person of Finnish background John Koskinencalled the release of Trump’s tax records a dangerous precedent.

“There should be good reasons why this is in the public interest”, Koskinen said For The New York Times.

Republicans will come to power in the House of Representatives next week. They are warned, that they can reciprocally publish other people’s tax information. Among others, the president has been featured Joe Biden son, Hunter Biden.

Trump self released a statement Friday criticizing the Democratic-led committee and the Supreme Court.

“The tax data shows once again how successful I have been and how I have been able to use tax cuts to create thousands of jobs,” he wrote.