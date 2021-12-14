United States Trump’s son, Fox stars and congressmen texted Trump to command the Capitol’s occupiers home – the president allowed the riot to continue for more than three hours

Text messages taken over by Congress tell how a large number of people tried to appeal to the president through Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to stop the violence.

The United States former president Donald Trumpin on January 6 last, a fiduciary tried to plead with numerous text messages that Trump would command its supporters, who had taken over the House of Congress, to end their violent riots.

“He has to take the lead now. This has gone too far and got out of hand, ”his son Donald Trump Jr. for example, communicated to Trump’s former chief of staff To Mark Meadows, who in turn was hoped to appeal to the president.

However, it took Trump more than three hours, 187 minutes, from the start of the riot before he intervened and in his video statement asked the occupiers to leave the Congress House, a Republican congressman said. Liz Cheney on Monday.

The information from Cheney, vice-chairman of the riot committee, is based on a total of about 9,000 documents the committee had received from Meadows.

Committee unanimously on Monday I voted 9-0 that Meadows should be accused of denigrating Congress because he completely stopped cooperating last week to clear up events. According to the NBC channel the entire House of Representatives is expected to vote today Tuesday on whether to ask the Department of Justice to prepare for the prosecution of Meadows.

The aim of the rebels was to turn the Democrat Joe Biden the result of the winning presidential election in Trump’s favor.

Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump captured the U.S. House of Congress on January 6th.

Documentation Among them are excerpts from a large number of messages that were sent to Meadows’ phone at the House of Congress The chaos of the capitol during. According to Cheney, for example, Trump’s favorite news channel Fox News tops – Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmeade – tried to get the President to appeal to the rebels through Meadows.

“Mark, the president needs to tell the people at the Capitol they need to go home. This is hurting us all. He destroys [poliittisen] his legacy, ”Ingraham had communicated.

Conservative Fox presenter Sean Hannity, who served as Trump’s unofficial advisor, said in a message: “Can he publish a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol? ”

“Please take him to the TV. Everything you have achieved will be destroyed, ”said Kilmeade, host of the popular Fox & Friends morning program.

At least the messages in Fox’s star chain are of great attention, as the channel’s presenters have been the cornerstone of Trump’s popularity for years: they’ve provided Trump with unlimited TV publicity.

At least To Trump’s son, Meadows had replied in a text message that he, too, thought the president should intervene. “I press hard [taivutellakseni presidenttiä], ”Meadows had communicated.

Liz Cheney, vice-chair of the special committee, read a text message on Monday that said Meadows and Trump had up-to-date information on what was going on in the convention hall during the riot. The following messages flooded Meadows’ phone from, among others, congressmen and the media:

“Someone is still escaping his spirit,” said an unnamed person in a message he sent from the Capitol.

“Mark, he has to stop this. Now,” demanded another message quoted by Cheney.

“They have infiltrated the Capitol,” reads in a post later reported on Twitter by an American journalist Jake Sherman.

Sherman had also sent such a message: “Mark, the protesters are actually invading the Capitol. Break the windows on the doors. Penetrating. Is Trump going to say anything? ”

In addition, Sherman said he informed Meadows that the Capitol was in an “armed stalemate” and how “we are all helpless.”

Five people died in the riot. About 140 police officers and an unknown number of protesters were injured in the violence.

Liz Cheneyn The 187 minutes mentioned by Trump’s inaction come from the fact that the president gave two speeches during the day: one to his supporters behind the White House and the other on video.

In his first speech, Trump falsely claimed that the November 2020 presidential election had been robbed. He urged his supporters to “show their strength” and march to the Capitol, where congressmen were to confirm Biden’s election victory.

The speech ended at 1:12 p.m. on East Coast time, but even before it ended, thousands of Trump supporters had headed to the convention hall and began to infiltrate it.

Finally, after dozens of personal petitions, Trump released a 16-minute video in which he repeated election-related lies but asked his supporters to leave their homes.

“I feel pain. I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was robbed… We love you, you are very special.

Some Trump’s close associates tried to lie that the Capitol’s violence was caused by left-wing radicals. This is what Fox Channel Laura Ingraham did just a few hours after she tried to appeal directly to the president to reassure her supporters.

“All [mellakoitsijat] were not likely to be Trump ‘s supporters, but it has been reported that [vasemmistolaisen] There may have been supporters of Antifa among the crowd, ”Ingraham said in his program the same evening. According to The New York Times.

At about 8 p.m., four hours after Trump’s video message, police announced that the Capitol had been taken back by the authorities and the rioters had left the scene.

Congressional Liz Cheney, who is active in the investigation, is one of the few Republicans to hold Trump accountable for the Capitol riot. He was voted out of the Republican leadership of Congress last May.

Released in October Quinnipiac University survey according to 78 percent of Republicans hopes Trump will run in the 2024 election. Last May, the figure was 66 percent.

Focus 14.12. at 5:43 p.m. The text on journalist Jake Sherman has been clarified. Cheney did not tell the name of the sender of the messages in Sherman’s case, but Sherman later spoke about it himself on Twitter.