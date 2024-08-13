United States | Trump’s slurred speech raised questions, and researchers made additional observations: there has been a clear change in speaking ability

United States|According to the social psychologist, Trump’s speeches have seen more unconditional expressions since the presidency, and his topics have turned to the past.

When Elon Musk on Monday interviewed the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Monday, the media’s attention was drawn to Trump’s peculiar way of speaking, which appeared to be slurring.

From the recording of the interview, you can clearly hear how Trump’s s-sounds in particular seem slurred from time to time. The recording can be listened to in the embed below.

Some of the noise may be explained by sound problems, as some users who used the voice function of the messaging service X in the past say that it is a recurring problem with the service.

However, others wondered why Trump’s voice sounded like moss, but Musk’s didn’t.

White House correspondent for the US media Huff Post S. V. Date asked Trump’s campaign about it, but the answer didn’t exactly clarify the matter.

“You must have a bad ear. Go get your ears checked,” from the Trump campaign was answered in unison.

American published by health industry publication Stat last week expert analysis About Trump’s cognitive abilities and their development.

Social psychologist and professor emeritus at the University of Texas at Austin James W. Pennebaker reviewed 35 speeches given by Trump since 2015 using statistical word analysis.

According to Pennebaker, there has been a clear change in Trump’s speeches. Since his presidency, Trump has started to use 60 percent more unconditional expressions such as “always”, “never” and “perfect”.

Trump’s rhetoric also emphasizes the past. Since 2020, Trump’s speeches have seen a 44 percent increase in sentences about the past, and he talks very little about the future.

According to Pennebaker, this is rare for presidential candidates, who typically focus specifically on political promises for the future.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke to billionaire Elon Musk on the phone on Monday.

Also simplicity is emphasized in Trump’s speeches and in the words and sentence structures he uses in a way that Pennebaker says is extraordinary.

Researchers have developed a meter that can be used to measure the complexity of speech. While the complexity of most presidential candidates’ speeches is often between 60 and 70 on the scale, the complexity of Trump’s speeches is in the range of 10 to 24.

“It’s hard to describe how amazing it is. He doesn’t think convoluted at all,” says Pennebaker.

Professor of Neurology at Boston University Andrew Budson reminds that the changes in Trump’s rhetoric may also be partly a political choice. However, Budson is certain that there have been changes in the frontal lobe of Trump’s brain, which is normal with aging.

Trump previously spoke in more detail about past events. Now he seems to stay at a general level and repeats things.

Trump’s rhetoric has simplified significantly over the decades, but in the last seven years he has more difficulty staying on topic, says the psychologist Ben Michaelis.

Among other things, Michaelis performs cognitive tests for the New York Supreme Court.

“It’s definitely harder to follow him these days. But of course it’s okay to expect some decline in cognitive abilities, because he’s 78 years old,” says Michaelis.

Michaelis gives an example of Trump’s speech in January, where Trump first talks about banks, banksthen in the next sentence uses the word de-banking, the meaning of which Michaelis doesn’t even understand. Right after this, Trump talks about how “banks and regulators” want to take away people’s rights, and at the same time brings up “electric cars” that “don’t go far and are expensive.”

According to Michaelis, Trump’s slurred speech may be explained by age.

“If it was about grandfather, nothing else could be expected. But he happens to be a presidential candidate,” says Michaelis.