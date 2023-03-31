United States | Trump’s series of thousands of lawsuits began 50 years ago, now he’s making history

Trump has been a party to at least more than 4,000 lawsuits. Dozens of women have accused him of sexual harassment and numerous people close to him have gotten into trouble because of him.

Donald Trump made history on Thursday when he became the first sitting US president to face criminal charges. He is suspected of crimes stemming from the porn star to Stormy Daniels of the $130,000 in “smack money” paid ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

It is suspected that Trump had a sexual relationship with Daniels and paid her to keep quiet about it. Silencing with money is not a suspected crime in this case, but Trump may have committed an accounting crime or violated the election law in connection with the secret payment. He may face a maximum of four years in prison.

However, the exact content of the charges and criminal charges are still unclear, as well as whether Trump, who lives in Florida, will surrender voluntarily or must be arrested and taken to a police station in New York to be photographed and fingerprinted.

In the past, only one US president has been arrested, who was still in office at the time of the arrest. 1860s civil war general to president Ulysses Grant was arrested for horse-racing in downtown Washington in 1872.

Donald Trump’s sexual relationship with porn star Stormy Daniels was tried to be covered up with $130,000 of “cheat money”.

Although criminal charges are a new experience for Trump, he has a lot of experience dealing with the US legal system and using lawyers.

The first known case against Trump was filed 50 years ago, when he and his father Fred Trump was accused in 1973 of discriminating against “colored” people in renting apartments in New York.

Already in that lawsuit, Trump, then a 27-year-old businessman, relied on a philosophy that has carried over to this day: offense is the best defense. Trump filed a defamation lawsuit against the federal government, in which he demanded one hundred million dollars in damages, because, in his opinion, the state had attacked the Trumps with baseless charges.

The judge threw Trump’s case out of court, the original case was settled out of court in 1975, Trump pleaded not guilty, and both sides declared that they had won the case.

Three years later, the federal government deemed Trump to have violated the 1975 treaty, which Trump denied. The new case against him dried up.

So there have been enough steps and to go through all of Trump’s lawsuits, the pages of one book and not necessarily even a small series of books would not be enough. The following is an overview of how Trump has become a party to court battles over the decades.

Thousands of things

Hardly Even Trump himself has complete clarity about how many court cases he has been involved in directly, through the companies he owns, or indirectly in other ways. The only thing that is certain is that no criminal charges have been brought against him before.

In 2016, during the presidential election, USA Today tried to find out the number of Trump’s legal battles and first found around 3,500 of them and later more than 4,000. Many of the stories have been related to Trump’s business transactions and bankruptcies.

During the 2016 presidential election, the Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton scolded Trump, who boasted about his business skills, saying that his companies have gone bankrupt six times. According to Trump, there were four bankruptcies.

The Washington Post’s fact-checkers concluded that Clinton was right: Six of the bankruptcies were related to Trump’s hotel, casino and entertainment businesses.

Dozens of accusations of harassment and rape

At least two women, Trump’s ex-wife Ivana Trump and journalist-writer E. Jean Carroll, have accused the former president of raping them. Ivana Trump later retracted the accusation, while Carroll and Trump are still engaged in an ongoing legal battle against each other.

The media has reported on at least 26 women who have accused Trump of some form of sexual harassment since the 1970s. There are believed to be many more cases. In a book published in 2019 All the President’s Women the journalist duo told about 43 previously unknown cases in which women had accused Trump of harassment.

It is unclear how much Trump has paid the various people who have accused or threatened to accuse him. In one case, a woman who accused Trump of harassment dropped her lawsuit after Trump and the woman’s boyfriend settled a separate business dispute. Trump paid the man an unknown amount of money.

Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, led a campaign alleging massive election fraud led to Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

The “fraudulent elections” led to at least 63 lawsuits

Republican Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to the Democrat For Joe Biden. According to Trump, the election was stolen and he was the victim of a major election fraud.

According to American media, Trump or his supporters filed at least 63 lawsuits across the country. Trump lost all cases, including those decided by judges appointed by himself.

The Russia scandal caused problems for Trump’s inner circle

During Trump’s presidency, a spectacular investigation was organized in which the special prosecutor Robert Mueller blamed Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Trump won the election, denied the Russian connections and accused Mueller of a “witch hunt”.

Mueller’s investigations led to charges against a total of 34 people and three companies. Among the accused were Trump’s close circle, for example Roger Stone, who was sentenced to 40 months in prison for seven different crimes. Trump pardoned Stone.

Roger Stone, a close associate of Donald Trump, received a prison sentence in connection with the Russian collusion.

Trump broke records in cases of official misconduct

Before Trump’s presidency, two US presidents – Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton – had been brought before the national court, meaning official criminal charges had been brought against them in Congress. Both of them were acquitted.

Trump, the 45th president in his country’s history, beat all his predecessors in this category as well, as two cases of official misconduct were brought against him. In both cases, Senate Republicans acquitted Trump.

See also Ice hockey | The return of the Jokers received a confusingly unanimous reception A police car outside Donald Trump’s Florida mansion in August of last year, when authorities raided the mansion in search of secret presidential administration documents in Trump’s possession.

More lawsuits expected

Trump has managed to slip through a lot of things like a dog over a dog. The Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics organization CREW has listed a total of 56 different cases in which the organization suspects that Trump has committed crimes since 2015 alone. The list includes, for example, “credibly” presented accusations of crimes related to elections and official investigations, for which no charges have been brought.

According to the AP news agency, there is a case underway in the state of Georgia that could lead to charges related to the events related to the 2020 election. An investigation is also being conducted, for example, into whether Trump was guilty of crimes when he had taken secret documents to his Florida mansion.

In addition, Trump’s business and tax ambiguities are being investigated. Investigations related to the attack by Trump supporters on the Congress building in January 2021 have their own chapter.

It’s unclear whether the various investigations will ever lead to Trump’s conviction. A book about Trump Never Enough done Michael D’Antonio stated to the AP that the 76-year-old Trump has learned to trust that he will not be caught or held accountable for anything.

“Throughout his life, he has done things for which he could have been investigated and accused. From those experiences, he has learned that he can act without fear of punishment,” D’Antonio stated.

Trump is running for president again in next year’s elections. Based on many polls, he is his party’s most popular candidate for the position.

Sources: NPR, CNN, ABC, NBC, AP, CREW, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Politico, USA Today, Time, Business Insider, Vox, HS, Wikipedia.