United States | Trump’s security measures had been increased due to the suspected Iranian assassination plot – the plot is known to have no connection to Saturday’s assassination attempt

United States|It is believed that Iran wants to avenge the attack carried out by the United States at the beginning of 2020, in which Qassem Suleimani, commander of the Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guard, was killed.

of the United States the secret service had increased security measures for the former president of the country weeks ago Donald Trump’s around after officials received tips that Iran was plotting to kill Trump. They talk about it, among other things News channel CNN mixed Washington Post magazine.

US authorities are said to have received intelligence from a private source about an Iranian plan to kill Trump. According to the authorities, however, the suspected Iranian plot would have no connection to the shooting at Trump on Saturday. The FBI is investigating Saturday’s attack as an assassination attempt on Trump and a possible act of domestic terrorism.

The US National Security Council says it has been monitoring Iran-related threats against former Trump administration officials for years. Iran is believed to be seeking revenge for a January 2020 US strike in the final weeks of Trump’s term that killed the commander of the Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force Qassem Suleimani.

“We consider this a priority for national and homeland security,” a spokesman for the National Security Council Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

Watson’s according to the investigation into the suspected assassination attempt on Trump, no connections have been identified between the suspected shooter and any foreign or domestic accomplices or conspirators.

Watson directed questions about security measures to the Secret Service and the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

A Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi according to this, both the secret service and other agencies are constantly receiving new information about potential threats and take steps to adjust resources as needed. According to Guglielmi, the secret service cannot comment on individual threats.

“The Secret Service takes threats seriously and responds accordingly,” he said in his own statement.

So far, the Homeland Security Agency has not responded to reports of the alleged Iranian plot and related security updates.

Secret the service has come under heavy criticism and blame for Saturday’s shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania. The events have raised questions about the success of security measures and, among other things, how the gunman managed to open fire at Trump from a roof about 150 meters away.

President of the United States Joe Biden has ordered an independent investigation into the actions of the Secret Service in connection with Saturday’s shooting.

The Secret Service killed the suspected shooter, a 20-year-old of Thomas Matthew Crooks. The authorities have previously said that the suspect’s motive is not yet known. The FBI has not yet identified any ideology behind Crooks or his actions, nor any threatening writings or social media posts.

Trump has said that he received a gunshot wound in his ear on Saturday, while one participant of the campaign event was killed in the shooting.