Friday, September 13, 2024
United States | Trump's request to postpone the sentencing in the bribery trial was rejected

September 12, 2024
United States | Trump’s request to postpone the sentencing in the bribery trial was rejected
The number of convictions had already been postponed before the election.

of the United States A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected the Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump the request to postpone the sentencing of the embezzlement trial, reports, among others, the news agency Reuters and the news channel CNN.

The request was denied after the state judge overseeing the case delayed the sentencing date past the election as early as last week.

Trump’s lawyers wanted the court to put the case on hold until they can challenge Trump’s convictions earlier this year for falsifying corporate records.

The verdict in the embezzlement trial is scheduled to be read on November 26.

