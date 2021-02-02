United States Trump’s lawyers believe the Senate cannot decide whether Trump can run for president again

According to lawyers, Trump is not responsible for the conquest of the Congress House as an Epiphany. According to the House of Representatives’ indictment group, Trump’s “guilt cannot be mistaken.”

The United States former president Donald Trumpia the defense attorneys hold that the Senate has no right to convict Trump of official misconduct or prevent him from running for president again.

According to, among others, the news agency Reuters, news channel CNN and a newspaper The New York Times.

Lawyers Bruce Castor and David Schoen in their 14-page memorandum, argue that Trump is now a private individual, an ordinary citizen who the Senate has no power to condemn.

They also deny that Trump was responsible for taking over the Congress House or that Trump intended to prevent Congress from declaring Joe Bidenia winner of the November presidential election.

The memorandum was a response to a memorandum previously filed Tuesday by the House of Representatives Democrat prosecution team justifying Trump’s prosecution.

According to CNN, the memorandum points out that Trump was indicted while he was still in office.

Senate a vote on the indictment is scheduled for February 9, next Tuesday.

Since Trump is no longer in office, the trial is practically about whether he can run for president in the 2024 election. If Trump were convicted, he could then be considered unfit for federal office.

Trump received his second indictment last month when the House of Representatives accused him of “inciting rebellion” in the Epiphany riots.

At the time, Trump gave a speech in which he reiterated false allegations of electoral fraud and urged his supporters to “show their strength” and “fight furiously”. After the speech, Trump supporters took over the congress hall. Five people died in the riots.

Trump’s lawyers believe Trump, who has repeatedly denied the election result, has acted within the limits of free speech.

Lawyers deny that there was any rhetoric in Trump’s episcopal speech that would have incited the crowd to attack Congress.

House of Representatives a 40-page memorandum from the indictment group on Tuesday says the president must be held accountable for what he does from his first term to the last.

According to the memorandum, Trump’s “guilt cannot be mistaken” and no “January exception” can be made for him.

“Presidents are not free to commit serious crimes or abuses near the end of their term,” the memorandum says.

According to the explanatory memorandum, Trump’s attempts to seize power led to the former president acting contrary to his oath of office.

“If inciting a revolutionary riot against a congressional session after an election loss is not an indictable crime, it’s hard to imagine what it would be,” the memo writes.

Next week’s the trial is judged by one hundred senators, and a two-thirds majority is required for sentencing. This would require the vote of 17 Republican senators.

This possibility began to seem very unlikely last week when 45 Republican senators demanded that the lawsuit be dismissed as unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office.

Although the attempt to cancel the trial fell by a vote of 55 to 45, it was a very clear sign that Republican senators did not want to condemn Trump.