United States | Trump's lawyers are calling for a postponement of the embezzlement trial

March 11, 2024
United States | Trump's lawyers are calling for a postponement of the embezzlement trial

The trial is scheduled to begin at the end of this month.

of the United States of the former president Donald Trump's lawyers are calling for Trump's upcoming criminal trial to be delayed until the nation's highest court deals with his alleged immunity from prosecution during his time as president.

The case is related to the so-called cheating money paid to the porn actress during the 2016 presidential election. Trump's lawyers justify the postponement by the fact that they are going to present evidence against Trump from the time when he was president.

The trial is scheduled to begin at the end of this month. The Supreme Court hearings are scheduled to begin next month.

