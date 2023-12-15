United States | Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani was ordered to pay large damages

Rudy Giuliani plans to appeal the court's decision.

of the United States of the former president Donald Trump's former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has been ordered to pay $148 million in defamation damages to two women accused by Giuliani of vote-rigging in the 2020 presidential election. It tells about it, among other things BBC.

The jury delivered its verdict on Friday afternoon at the end of a four-day trial. Giuliani was expected to testify Thursday as part of his own defense, but the plan was canceled. According to the lawyer, the reason was that “the women had already experienced enough”.

According to the BBC, Giuliani later told the media after the trial that he had no regrets. According to the BBC, Giuliani plans to appeal the court's decision.

According to the court, Giuliani shared a video on social media and falsely claimed it showed that women working at the polls had tampered with ballots in the 2020 presidential election. One of the women told the court that she had to flee her home after Trump supporters gathered outside her home. The FBI also said at the time that the woman was in danger. According to the woman, she had to isolate herself from her loved ones and was afraid in public places after the incident.

RUDY GIULIANI known as the former mayor of New York and Trump's personal lawyer.

Allegations of sexual harassment have also been made against Giuliani. Trump's former aide Cassidy Hutchinson said in the autumn in his book that Giuliani would have touched him inappropriately on January 6, 2021, i.e. the day Trump's supporters broke into the US Congress.

Also in a lawsuit filed in May in New York, it was alleged that Giuliani had constantly taken advantage of his employee sexually.

Giuliani has denied the claims.

From the past President Trump has been charged with election interference in the 2020 presidential election. According to the criminal charges, Trump sought to disrupt the presidential election and turn its outcome in his own favor.

The articles of law mentioned in Trump's indictments have typically been applied to criminal organizations or mafias. Trump is also accused of lying in his statements, submitting forged documents, and asking officials to break their oaths.

Trump himself has denied all the charges brought against him. Trump, who is running for the Republican presidential nomination, has called the charges a “manhunt” and a “state conspiracy.”