Thursday, December 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States | Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
United States | Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy

Giuliani was mayor of New York from 1994 to 2001.

Ex-president Donald Trump's a former lawyer Rudy Giuliani79, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday.

Giuliani declared his wealth to be less than ten million, while the debts and liabilities were close to 500 million dollars.

Less than a week ago, a court ordered Giuliani to pay more than $148 million in restitution to two Georgia state election workers for falsely claiming they were involved in rigging the 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani repeatedly helped Trump promote his false claims of election fraud.

Giuliani was mayor of New York from 1994 to 2001.

#United #States #Trump39s #lawyer #Rudy #Giuliani #filed #bankruptcy

See also  Museum Kherson 'raked empty' by plundering Russians
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Head of State: The UAE and Serbia have a comprehensive strategic partnership

Head of State: The UAE and Serbia have a comprehensive strategic partnership

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result