United States | Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy

Ex-president Donald Trump's a former lawyer Rudy Giuliani79, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday.

Giuliani declared his wealth to be less than ten million, while the debts and liabilities were close to 500 million dollars.

Less than a week ago, a court ordered Giuliani to pay more than $148 million in restitution to two Georgia state election workers for falsely claiming they were involved in rigging the 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani repeatedly helped Trump promote his false claims of election fraud.

Giuliani was mayor of New York from 1994 to 2001.