United States Trump’s “favorite toy” hangs broken at the mercy of the weather: Boeing 757 hasn’t taken to the air since Biden’s inauguration

Luxury airplane, “Trump Force One,” was once president Donald Trumpin a symbol of success and prosperity. Now it is steeped in rain and snow at a quiet airport less than a hundred miles from Manhattan.

The days of glory are behind: one engine is missing parts, the other is wrapped in plastic.

Donald Trump’s presidency ended on January 20th. CNNreported that the president ‘s private plane had never been flown since.

Representatives from the Trump Organization Group did not tell CNN why the plane has been left at the mercy of the weather or whether it will be repaired soon. Experts interviewed by the news channel were surprised that the expensive machine had not been moved to a more sheltered storage location.

Of the last for more than a decade, the Boeing 757 luxury aircraft has been an important part of Trump’s personal brand. Trump bought the machine from the late Microsoft billionaire From Paul Allen in 2010, and has since described it as a “favorite toy”.

During the presidential campaigns, Trump Force One featured in TV and roadside commercials. Trump invited reporters and celebrities to the machine, and did not fail to mention that the machine’s seat belts are plated with 24 carat gold.

Now the fate of the luxury plane symbolizes the break-up of Trump’s dominance. In addition to the political loss, Trump has suffered financial losses. Bloomberg reported that since February 2016, the value of Trump’s business has fallen from $ 3 billion (approximately € 2.5 billion) to $ 2.3 billion approximately (approximately $ 1.9 billion).

It is not known because the Boeing 757 will get back into the air. A flight expert interviewed by CNN David Soucien according to each hour spent in the air by a Trump private plane costs about $ 15,000 to $ 18,000 (about $ 12,600 to $ 15,100). Before being released into the air, at least one of the machine’s engines also requires expensive refurbishment.