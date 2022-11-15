United States | Trump’s ex-lawyer Rudy Giuliani avoided charges – actions related to Ukraine were investigated

In Trump’s impeachment investigation, it was revealed that Giuliani, among other things, allegedly helped pressure the Ukrainian administration to give Trump information.

of the United States ex-president Donald Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani no criminal charges will be brought against Giuliani in connection with the investigation into Ukraine.

Giuliani, 78, was Trump’s personal lawyer when Trump was impeached. The president was suspected of trying to get political help from Ukraine.

Trump’s impeachment investigation revealed that Giuliani, among other things, helped pressure the Ukrainian government to give Trump information that Trump could use against his presidential rival Joe Biden against.

The ex-lawyer was also suspected of being involved in the ouster of the US ambassador to Ukraine.

Giuliani’s law practice in New York state was suspended last year because Giuliani had falsely claimed that Trump lost the 2020 presidential election due to election fraud.