United States | Trump’s ex-lawyer pleads guilty, testifies against other defendants

Sidney Powell’s testimony could spell trouble for Trump, a law professor estimates.

of the United States the previous president Donald Trump’s a former lawyer Sidney Powell has pleaded guilty in a lawsuit accusing Trump of criminal conspiracy to sway the results of the November 2020 presidential election in Trump’s favor.

The news agencies AFP and Reuters and the newspaper report on the matter, among others The New York Times.

Powell was one of the most prominent figures in Trump’s backbenchers’ efforts to get it revoked Joe Biden election victory. He claimed in a press conference that Dominion, a company that makes voting equipment, had collaborated with the Venezuelan intelligence service to turn votes from Trump to Biden.

Powell pleaded guilty as part of a deal he struck with prosecutors just before he was scheduled to stand trial. The agreement was taken as a surprise. He pleaded guilty to six counts of conspiracy and was sentenced to six years’ probation.

In addition to Powell and Trump, 17 others were indicted in Fulton County, Georgia. The deal signed by Powell includes that he agrees to testify at the trials of other defendants.

Professor of Law, University of Richmond Carl Tobias assesses the news agency AFP that Powell’s cooperation with the prosecutors could have “critical consequences for Trump”.

Trump has denied his guilt.

This the lawsuit in Georgia is just one of four criminal charges against Trump. In New York, he is accused of falsifying the accounting in connection with the payment of entertainment money to a porn star.

Federal criminal charges against Trump have been brought in the capital Washington for an attempt to cling to power – related to, among other things, the takeover of the House of Congress – and in Florida related to taking classified documents from the White House.

