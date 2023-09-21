United States | Trump’s ex-assistant claims Trump’s confidant scolded him behind the scenes

Rudy Giuliani’s spokesperson has described the claims as “disgusting lies”.

of the United States of the former president Donald Trump’s former assistant Cassidy Hutchinson says in his new book that Trump’s confidant Rudy Giuliani paw him on January 6, 2021, writes The Guardian.

On the same day, Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol with the intention of preventing Joe Biden election for president.

According to The Guardian, Hutchinson says in his book that he met Giuliani backstage when Trump gave his speech near the White House. Trump supporters marched on the Capitol shortly after the speech.

According to Hutchinson, Giuliani touched her under both her blazer and her skirt.

“I feel how his [Giulianin] his frozen fingers run along my thigh. He tilts his chin upwards. The whites of his eyes look yellow. My gaze wanders [Trumpin neuvonantaja] to John Eastmanwho flashes a lecherous smile,” Hutchinson describes the situation in the book.

“Fighting the tension in my muscles, I pull back from Rudy’s grip. Full of rage, I rush through the tent.”

Hutchinson’s memoir Enough will be released in the US next week. It chronicles the now 27-year-old woman’s journey from Trump supporter to disillusionment and key witness in a lawsuit about the events of January 6.

Giuliani’s spokesman could not be reached for comment by The Guardian about the claims made in the book.

Giuliani’s spokesman and political advisor Ted Goodman however, has issued a statement to reporters questioning the timing of Hutchinson’s claims.

“It is fair to ask Cassidy Hutchinson why she is making claims from 2.5 years ago as part of a marketing campaign for her upcoming book,” Goodman stated.

Goodman described Hutchinson’s claims as “disgusting lies”.

Rudy Giulianinow 79, is known as the former mayor of New York and Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.

He was also indicted in a Georgia state lawsuit alleging that Trump sought to interfere with the 2020 presidential election in Georgia and turn the outcome in his favor. Trump lost the presidency at the time For Joe Biden.

This is not the first time Giuliani has been publicly accused of harassing women. In a lawsuit filed in May in New York, it was alleged that Giuliani had constantly taken advantage of his employee sexually.

Giuliani denied the allegations through his representative.