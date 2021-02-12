United States Trump’s defense began by talking about the “left-wing witch hunt” – Live broadcast of the civil trial right now

Senate Democrat MPs accusing Trump have been heard in the past. Helsingin Sanomat shows the trial live.

The United States the previous president Donald Trumpin Trump’s defense attorneys will speak on Friday in the civil trial. Senate Democrat MPs accusing Trump have been heard in the past. Helsingin Sanomat will broadcast the fourth day of the trial live.

Trump is accused of inciting the uprising as his supporters took over the U.S. Congress on January 6 and suspended confirmation of the election result. He is the only president in U.S. history to be indicted for a second time.

As an Epiphany on January 6, five people died in connection with the conquest of the convention building. Police shot one of the occupiers to death, and one police officer died at the hands of the rioters. In a civil trial that began on Wednesday, prosecutors are trying to point out that things could have been much worse – and they say Trump is responsible.

On Wednesday and according to prosecutors who spoke on Thursday, Trump has not shown any remorse has happened since then. Prosecutors have scrutinized not only Trump’s speech he gave before the conquest of the congress building, and Trump’s old speeches as early as the first presidential campaign to show that Trump has systematically and consciously encouraged his supporters to violence.

On Friday, Trump’s attorneys will have a voice who have a total of sixteen hours to defend Trump. The key argument in Trump’s defense is that there is no evidence, or at least insufficient evidence, of Trump’s direct responsibility for what is happening in the House of Congress.

News channel According to CNN Trump’s lawyer David Shchoen waited Thursday for the defense not to spend all sixteen hours.

“I don’t know, hopefully not,” Schoen replied to reporters when asked when Thursday’s hearings began.

On Friday Michael van der Veen began his speech with familiar rhetoric and called the civil trial “a politically motivated, left-wing witch-hunt”.

Donald Trump’s defense attorneys Bruce Castor and Michael van der Veen arrived in the U.S. Senate on Capitol Hill on Friday, February 12th.­

Civil proceedings the timing of the follow-up will depend primarily on how long Trump’s defense attorneys plan to spend.

Senators are to be given time to ask questions. The question of whether the parties want to call witnesses is also unresolved. If neither side calls witnesses but uses all the time allotted, a vote on Trump’s guilt could take place early next week.

Democrat prosecutor, congressman Jamie Raskin though it is The Washington Post has already stated that it wishes to call witnesses, which could prolong the length of the trial. The Senate will vote separately on whether witnesses are called at all.

The sentencing of Trump will also be voted on. The verdict requires that two-thirds of the members of the Senate support the verdict. If Trump is convicted, the Senate may still vote to declare Trump unfit to run for any federal office in the future. This requires a simple majority, more than half of the Senate votes.