United States Trump’s civil trial will continue with closing remarks, the Senate may vote on the verdict today – a live broadcast will begin at around 5 p.m.

The United States former president Donald Trumpin the civil trial will continue today, Saturday. At about 5 pm Finnish time, in the morning local time trial, at least the final speeches are promised, for which four hours have been set aside. In addition, the Senate may vote on the verdict today.

Of either party would also be possible to call witnesses for the trial Saturday. However, neither has indicated their intention to do so, Reuters reports.

On Friday it was the turn of the trial Trump’s defense. The former president’s lawyers spent only three of the 16 hours allotted to them.

Trump’s defense sought to brand prosecution as a political game for Democrats. Trump’s lawyer Michael van der Veen for example, said history remembers a “deliberate attempt by the Democratic Party to tarnish and censor not only President Trump, but the 75 million Americans who voted for him”. He also called the trial a “witch-hunt initiated by the left”.

News site according to Axios Trump himself had been in close contact with his attorneys on Friday and, among other things, called his defense during the break. According to an anonymous source interviewed by Axios, Trump had been quite pleased with the actions of his lawyers who had attacked Democrats with harsh rhetoric. According to a source in Axios, Trump had taken a break from praising the team for their good work.

Trumpia accused of inciting the uprising because his supporters took over the US Congress building on 6 January and suspended the ongoing Joe Biden confirmation of the result of the election victory. Five people died in the riot.

The verdict would require two-thirds of the members of the Senate to stand in favor of sentencing. Conviction of Trump has thus been considered unlikely in advance, as in addition to the 50 Democrats, 17 Republicans should turn to the verdict.

Trump is the only president in U.S. history to be indicted for a second time.

The lawsuits have seen a lot over the past week, among other things video material congressional riot. For example, a previously unprecedented video showed how closely Trump’s vice president Mike Pence managed to escape the path of the supporters.