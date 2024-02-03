United States | Trump's Capitol trial delayed

Originally, the trial was scheduled to begin on March 4, the eve of the so-called “Super Tuesday”, when primaries are held in 16 US states.

of the United States of the former president Donald Trump's the trial on the attempts to overturn the 2020 election results will be delayed, they say, among other things CNN and The New York Times.

The trial was scheduled to begin March 4, but a federal court judge Tanya Chutkan ordered on Friday that the trial be postponed to a later date.

The lawsuit was supposed to deal with Trump's role in the so-called takeover of the Capitol, i.e. the invasion of the Congress building by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021 Joe Biden after winning the US presidential election.

The postponement announced on Friday did not come as a surprise, as the case has been on hold for weeks. Trump has appealed the charges to the US Court of Appeals on the grounds that he would have enjoyed immunity from prosecution as a sitting president at the time of the Capitol riot.

The appeals court's hearing on Trump's possible immunity is still ongoing, and a decision could take up to months at the most. After the Court of Appeal, the matter will probably have to be dealt with in the Supreme Court.

Lag is a victory for Trump, who has repeatedly sought to move the trial over the U.S. presidential election later this year. If the trial, which was postponed on Friday, had been held at the original time, the trial would have preceded the so-called Super Tuesday, i.e. March 5, when the presidential primaries are held in 16 US states.

According to CNN, Trump's advisers have said that Trump will continue to postpone the trial.

It is not yet clear whether the legal proceedings will even extend beyond the presidential elections in November. According to NYT, Judge Chutkan said that he would decide on a new date for the trial “if and when” Trump's appeal for immunity from prosecution has been processed.

Capitol trial in addition, Trump is awaiting several other criminal trials.

At the end of March, there will be a trial in New York when Trump is accused of fraud before the 2016 election. It's about the “cheat money” paid by Trump's lawyer to an adult entertainment actor to Stormy Danielsso that this would not tell about his relationship with Trump.

In the second trial, Trump is accused of carelessly storing and hiding secret documents at Trump's mansion in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. The matter will probably be discussed in May.