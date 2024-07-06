United States | Trump’s campaign staff commented on Biden’s appearance on ABC: “Refuses to face the truth”

United States|Many of Trump’s campaign advisers and allies reportedly believe that the road to Trump’s victory in the November election will be easier without the Democrats changing their nominee.

Ex-president Donald Trump’s an adviser tells CNN the president Joe Biden “lived to fight another day”. He commented on the matter after watching ABC’s Expected TV interview.

CNN’s according to many Trump campaign advisers and allies, believe that the road to victory in the November election will be easier without a change in the Democratic presidential candidate.

Trump’s other assessments of the president’s evening performance have been heard from the camp.

Trump campaign spokesperson Caroline Leavitt said in X Biden’s refusal to face the truth.

Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller in turn present in Xthat the public should hear about Biden’s condition directly from the White House doctor By Kevin O’Connor.

O’Connor last said in February That Biden is “still able to work”, and that the president “fully fulfills all his duties without exceptions or special arrangements”.