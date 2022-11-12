United States | Trump’s “big announcement” was revealed – according to the adviser, the ex-president plans to announce his departure from the presidential race

Donald Trump has said that he will announce something “big” on November 15. Now the ex-president’s adviser reveals that it is about the presidential candidacy.

Stateside former president of the country Donald Trump plans to announce on Tuesday that he will compete for the presidential nomination in the 2024 elections. This was confirmed by a close adviser to Trump Jason Miller while visiting on Friday Steve Bannon’s on the podcast.

Trump has already been predicted to announce his presidential election plans soon, as he announced right before the midterm election voting day that he is preparing to announce big news next Tuesday.

According to media reports, there has been a disagreement in Trump’s inner circle as to whether the ex-president should tell about his candidacy plans in a situation where the mid-term elections are still being counted and the Republican Party’s result is falling short of expectations.