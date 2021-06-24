United States Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani is not allowed to practice as a lawyer in New York for the time being – Permission was taken due to allegations of electoral fraud

According to the court, Giulian’s allegations were misleading and threatened the public interest.

24.6. 20:20

in New York the court has decided to detain Rudy Giulianin permission to practice as a lawyer, reports the news agency AFP. Giuliani is therefore not allowed to work temporarily as a lawyer in the state of New York.

Giuliani served as former president Donald Trumpin as a lawyer and helped Trump’s campaign bring several charges of election fraud across the country.

The court ruling says Giuliani made “demonstrably false and misleading statements” as Trump’s attorney.

“These false statements were made inappropriately to support the defendant’s narrative that, due to widespread electoral fraud, the victory in the 2020 U.S. presidential election was stolen from his client.”

According to the court, Giulian’s conduct “immediately threatens the public interest and requires a temporary ban on the conduct of legal proceedings”.

Several lawyers filed a lawsuit against the court to suspend Giulian as a lawyer.

Giuliani can appeal the decision, but the court’s opinion states that the result is likely to be “substantial and permanent sanctions”.

Permission the export is exceptional because Giuliani has previously served as a federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York, one of the most significant prosecutorial offices in the United States.

Giuliani was also mayor of the city of New York for eight years, including during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

Prosecutors are also currently investigating Giulian’s actions in Ukraine.

Trump was indicted in December 2019 for suspected attempts to blacken his political opponents with the help of Ukraine.

Trump was acquitted, but according to the investigation report, Trump had asked Ukraine for help to improve its own chances in the upcoming election.

Federal Criminal Police The FBI did a home search Giulian’s home and offices in late April. Giuliani has accused the mission of being politically motivated.

Read more: At the heart of the Ukraine uproar is 75-year-old Rudy Giuliani, who has no official position in the US presidential administration

Read more: Rudy Giuliani was a respected mayor of New York and a hero during the terrorist attacks – How did he become Trump’s personal lawyer, confused by his allegations of electoral fraud?

Read more: A police search was conducted on the home and office of Rudy Giulian, Trump’s attorney