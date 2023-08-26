United States | Trump’s arrest picture has already been printed on t-shirts and mugs, Trump’s campaign is also taking advantage

The photo was released to the media by the Fulton County Courthouse. Arrest photos taken by US federal courts are generally public, but laws vary from state to state.

Stateside of the former president Donald Trump’s the arrest picture can now be found on t-shirts, mugs, shot glasses and posters as well.

For example, in Los Angeles, California, a local shirt store had already started selling t-shirts and hats with the arrest photo less than 24 hours after the photo was taken, reports news agency Reuters.

“I think it’s this country’s classic consumerism,” said someone who shopped at the store CJ Butler for Reuters.

“Less than 24 hours ago former President Trump was arrested and now his face is on a t-shirt. I think he himself wouldn’t even be terribly mad about it, because hey, it’s Trump,” Butler told Reuters.

Also Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign is looking to capitalize on the arrest picture.

The campaign has started to sell for example, t-shirts and mugs with an arrest picture. In addition to the arrest picture, the goods have the text “never surrender”.

Trump himself used the statement when sharing the arrest photo on the X service (formerly Twitter).

Arrest photo of former US President Donald Trump.

Trump surrendered Thursday evening local time to authorities at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia. At the same time, an arrest photo was taken of him for the first time.

In all, Trump spent about 20 minutes in jail before being released on $200,000 bail.

This was the fourth time Trump surrendered to authorities this year, but the arrest photo was the first of its kind. In the United States, it is customary to take arrest photos of people, but this has not been done before in the case of Trump, because according to the authorities, his face is so well known.

The photo was released to the media by the Fulton County Courthouse. According to Reuters, arrest photos taken by US federal courts are generally public, but laws vary from state to state.

Several states have “right of publicity” laws that prevent the use of a person’s image for commercial purposes without permission. However, products that are political parodies may receive some protection from intellectual property claims under the US Constitution, according to Reuters.

Trump faces 13 charges in Georgia that he tried to overturn Joe Biden the result of the 2020 presidential election, which ended in victory. In addition to Trump, charges have been brought against 18 other people.