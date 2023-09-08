Peter Navarro served as a trade advisor to the presidential administration during the Trump era.

of the United States the previous president Donald Trump’s worked as a trade advisor to the White House during the period Peter Navarro has been found guilty of defaming the Congress. A federal jury on Thursday found Navarro, 72, guilty of contempt of Congress on two separate counts.

Navarro had refused to appear before the House of Representatives committee investigating the 2021 epiphany takeover of the Capitol. In addition, he refused to provide documents to the committee.

Navarro told reporters he would appeal the sentence.