Trump said on Saturday that the United States should not protect NATO countries from Russian attack that do not pay the alliance's required share of their defense spending.

Donald Trump will find ways to pull the US out of NATO if he wins the election, warns former White House security adviser John Bolton CNN channel by.

The journalist who wrote the article Jim Sciutto refers to his own book to be published in March The Return of Great Powersin which several experts who worked in both the Trump and Biden administrations warn about it.

“NATO would be in real danger. I think he would try to get out [Natosta],” Bolton says.

Trump's disdain for US security commitments also extends to the country's bilateral defense agreements with South Korea and Japan, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly says in the book.

“He [Trump] does not see any point in NATO. He thought good as well [Venäjän presidentti] About Vladimir Putin that [Pohjois-Korean johtaja] About Kim Jong-un. He thought that North Korea had been cornered. We instigated these guys because of him. If we didn't have NATO, Putin wouldn't have done these things, Trump thought,” Kelly says in the book, according to the channel.

of the United States the NATO position of former president and future president Trump came to the surface again, when he at his campaign meeting on Saturday said

According to Trump, “the president of a major country” asked him if the United States would come to their aid if Russia attacked, even if they had not paid the required share.

“No, I wouldn't protect you. In fact, I would encourage them [Venäjää] to do whatever pleases them. You have to pay,” Trump said.

NATO general secretary Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday, according to the Reuters news agency, that any talk of NATO member states not defending each other undermines the alliance's security.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron's according to Trump's comments “were not helpful”.

“Of course, we want all member countries to spend two percent [brutto­kansan­tuotteestaan Natoon]but I don't think what he said was a sensible approach,” Cameron told the British newspaper of The Guardian by.

Instead, for example, the Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas said, according to the newspaper, that Trump's remarks could serve as a “wake-up call” for countries that “have not done so much”.