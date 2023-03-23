United States | Trump will not be arrested at least on Wednesday, the indictment will be issued on Thursday at the earliest

According to The New York Times and Guardian sources, Trump wants to take advantage of his “martyr status” in next year’s presidential election and be handcuffed during his arrest.

Decision of the former President of the United States Donald Trump’s the arrest has possibly been postponed until next week, reports news agency AFP.

In the United States, it has been waiting for days for Trump’s possible arrest for paying adult entertainment star bribes Stephanie Gregory to Clifford i.e. for Stormy Daniels. The arrest was expected on Monday or Wednesday, but the meeting of the Grand Jury, which will decide on the matter, was canceled on Wednesday. The reason for the cancellation has not been given.

of The New York Times according to sources, the indictment will take place on Thursday at the earliest. According to sources, the Grand Jury will hear at least one more witness.

The New York police have already been put on full alert in anticipation of the arrest, and on Tuesday in the capital, Washington, preparations were made to place a state of emergency around the congressional building.

Previously Trump reportedly hoped that if he was arrested, he would be handcuffed in front of reporters and the public. American magazine of The New York Times (NYT) and a British newspaper of The Guardian according to Trump had expressed his wish for a spectacular arrest to his close circle.

Sources according to the former president is afraid of looking “weak” and “loser” if special arrangements are made for him in detention. It is possible that the US Secret Service would handle the arrest with police forces out of public view.

On the other hand, it is estimated that Trump wants his possible arrest to appear so that he can take advantage of what he considers to be unfair persecution in next year’s presidential election campaign. According to NYT’s sources, Trump has, among other things, considered in advance whether or not to smile to the media in the event of an arrest.

Trump’s legal team has recommended that Trump surrender quietly to avoid security threats. However, Trump has rejected the proposal and said that he would not be interested even if he were shot and ended up a “martyr.” According to The Guardian’s sources, Trump believes he will win next year’s election if he is shot.

Trump’s advisers say it is unclear whether the former president understands the gravity of his situation. He has been in legal trouble before, but this time he faces criminal charges as the first US president.

Trump’s lawyer paid adult entertainment star Stephanie Gregory Clifford, stage name Stormy Daniels, $130,000 before the 2016 presidential election to keep Daniels from disclosing her alleged affair with Trump. After that, Trump reimbursed the lawyer $35,000 of his own money, which was recorded in the books of Trump’s company as legal fees. It could potentially be an accounting crime.

A grand jury in New York will decide in the next few days whether charges will be brought against Trump, reports news agency Reuters.