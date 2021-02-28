United States Trump will give his first speech after the presidency, Republicans are still firmly in the grip of the former president

Trump is the most popular candidate among Republican voters for the party’s next presidential candidate.

Washington

In gold color Donald Trumpin the statue is wearing US flag colored shorts. A video posted on Twitter on Friday shows two men carrying a statue resting on wheels through a hotel lobby.

Passers-by stop to photograph and admire. “Four more years, four more years!” someone shouts a familiar cry from Trump’s election campaign.

Golden Trump is part of the props for the Conservatives ’annual major event, the CPAC Conference. The event sells shirts with Trump’s image accompanied by text Invincible Chief Prosecutor and shirts with the president To Joe Biden is drawn Hitler mustache. Not my dictator, the shirt reads.

The focus is on the future. The deal is Trump 2024 tickets.

In Founded in 1974, the CPAC has been defining the direction of conservative America for years. On Sunday, Trump will give his first public speech at the event after his presidency.

Trump, who lost his Twitter account, has given isolated interviews to conservative television channels since the change of power, but otherwise remained out of the public eye.

This year’s CPAC event has been widely regarded in the United States as an example of how the Republican Party is still in Trump’s grip.

“Washington has a whole bunch of people who just want to wipe out the past four years and return to the world before them,” Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz said in a speech on Friday.

“Let me tell you: Donald J. Trump isn’t going anywhere.”

Among the speakers are none of the 17 Republican politicians who voted for Trump’s indictment or verdict in the Supreme Court. For example, a former UN envoy who criticized Trump in a recent interview was also not invited. Nikki Haley, which has long been seen as the party’s hope for the future.

Former Vice President Mike Pence declined the invitation to speak. Pence became a traitor in the eyes of many Trump supporters after serving as an Epiphany under the Constitution and confirming the election result.

Also the Republican leader of the Senate Mitch McConnell skip the event. At the end of the civil trial, McConnell gave a speech in which he said Trump was responsible for the violent takeover of Congress.

On Thursday, however, McConnell said in an interview with Fox News that he would support Trump if he was elected as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 election.

A demonstration reminiscent of election fraud near the CPAC conference venue in Orlando on Saturday.­

In the media according to the preliminary data shown, Trump is likely to play in his speech with the intention of running for the candidate again.

Trump is the most popular candidate among Republican voters for the party’s next presidential candidate. In the University of Suffolk and USA Today, a week ago in an opinion poll 59 percent of those who last voted for Trump hoped this would run again.

President Donald Trump attended the CPAC Conference in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on February 29, 2020.­

Still, Trump barely on Sunday announces directly that he is available. Even preemptive status brings power to the party and keeps others on their toes. It’s a trump card worth holding for the time being.

Usually The CPAC gathers politicians, past and present presidents, and about ten thousand conservative activists for the Washington area.

This year, the event will be held for the first time in Florida, where pandemic restrictions are looser and the event can be held indoors. The number of participants has been limited to less than usual, but thousands of people have still arrived in Orlando. On Friday, the audience buzzed when organizers asked them to keep the masks on their faces.

Florida has become a central state for Republicans. Trump won his current home state in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. Many of his strong supporters, including the governor Ron DeSantis and a congressman Matt Gaetz, are Florida.

Congressman Matt Gaetz posed with a conference guest in Orlando on Friday.­

From his mansion in Mar-a-Lago, Trump is now exercising his power in the party. Politicians aspiring to run for office and party influencers go there to meet the former president and seek his support.

On Friday, Trump said he supported a candidate who intends to challenge an Ohio congressman in a primary election Anthony Gonzalesin. Republican Gonzales voted in January to prosecute.

Trump also has power as an election financier. The post-election fundraising organization Save America had collected Politico magazine by the end of December by $ 31.5 million, or about $ 26 million. The money has been raised primarily from small donors by relying on unfounded allegations of electoral fraud.

According to the newspaper, Trump is also planning a new election money organization that would have the ability to raise money without a cap.

Ten years ago, Trump just gave a speech at the CPAC event, which is often seen as a starting point for his career as a conservative politician. In his speech, Trump spread the conspiracy theory that the then president Barack Obama would not have been born in the United States and would thus be an illegal president.

This year, a variation on the same theme is promised. In his speech on Sunday, Trump is believed to reiterate false claims that he was the real winner of the November presidential election.

The event has embraced election fraud theories anyway. The weekend’s program includes seven panel discussions on “election security”. They have titles like The left pulled the strings, covered and even admitted it or Collapsed states (Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, oh boys!).

Dozens of lawsuits were handled by various courts and tribunals after the election, but found no evidence that the election result had been falsified. Trump’s Attorney General Bill Barr and other government officials have also stated that the election was safe.

The message has not reached most of Trump’s supporters. In a survey by the University of Suffolk and USA Today, only 17 percent of respondents thought Biden was a legitimate president. The poll interviewed people who had said they intended to vote for Trump last year.

Conspiracy theories and lies also extend to conquest of Congress. 58 percent of those surveyed believed that behind the takeover were mainly left-wing antifa activists. There is no evidence of this.

Four of the five defendants thought the occupiers would have attacked Congress even without Trump’s incitement, and nine out of ten considered him innocent.

Sunday’s speech will thus be listened to above all by a crowd who thinks the left has both stolen the election and staged Trump guilty of the capture. For them, the former president also directs his words.