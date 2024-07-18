United States | Trump will give a speech early in the morning Finnish time, HS will follow

United States|Donald Trump gives a speech at the end of the Republican convention in Milwaukee, USA.

Republicans chosen as a presidential candidate Donald Trump’s is expected to give a speech in Milwaukee, USA on Thursday evening, i.e. early Friday morning Finnish time.

The speech is part of the Republican Party’s four-day event party meeting closing ceremony. At the same time, it is Trump’s first speech since the assassination attempt on him. Several shots were fired at Trump while he was giving a speech at a campaign event in Pennsylvania last Saturday. Trump injured his ear in the situation.

At the Republican convention that started on Monday, Trump was officially chosen as his party’s presidential candidate. Trump also revealed his vice presidential candidate By JD Vance.

Republicans the closing ceremonies of the party meeting begin in the afternoon local time. Many different Republican influencers and supporters of the party will give their speeches. Trump’s speech is scheduled to start at around nine in the evening, i.e. around 5 o’clock Finnish time.

HS follows the speech and the events of the occasion in this article.