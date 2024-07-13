United States | Trump will choose his vice president in the next few days – These four names have been presented as options

United States|Republicans will gather Monday through Thursday for a caucus in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Trump has said he will name his vice presidential nominee before or during next week’s caucuses. The Republican caucus starts on Monday and lasts until Thursday. During that time, the party is scheduled to confirm Trump’s presidential candidacy. According to Trump, at least Senators Tim Scott, Marco Rubio, JD Vance and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum are competing for the vice presidential nomination.

Stateside Republicans Donald Trump’s is expected to name his vice presidential running mate any minute.

The nomination is believed to come no later than early next week, when the Republican National Convention begins in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

During the event, which runs from Monday to Thursday, the party is expected to officially select Trump as the Republican presidential nominee. Trump has said he will announce his vice presidential nominee shortly before or during the caucus.

Trump is supposed to be chosen as the official candidate of the Republicans on the night between Thursday and Friday Finnish time. Before that, the four-day party meeting promises speeches from Republican politicians, public figures and the vice-presidential candidate, as long as he can be nominated.

The theme of the meeting, Red, White and Brew (Finnish: red, white and beer) is a nod to Milwaukee, known for its breweries, and the colors of the American flag. Daily themes revolve around Trump’s campaign slogan Make America Great Again (Make America Great Again) around.

Among the themes of the day, we want to make the United States wealthy, safe and strong again.

Trump self your name on Friday, in a radio interview, four finalists for the vice-presidential candidacy. They are senators Tim Scott, Marco Rubio and JD Vance and the governor of North Dakota Doug Burgum.

“It’s like a very refined version About the deal“, Trump described the selection process, referring to the reality TV series he hosted.

When Trump was president in 2017–2021, he served as vice president Mike Pence. However, Pence is not a viable vice-presidential candidate in these elections, as the relationship between him and Trump has been inflamed since Trump’s 2020 election defeat. Earlier this year, Pence said Trump should not be president.

Here are the four Republicans vying for Trump’s vice presidential nomination.

JD Vance

39-year-old JD Vance is a strict conservative who comes from the so-called Rust Belt of the United States.

At 39 years old senator from ohio By James David Vance would have the chance to become one of the youngest vice presidents in US history. This would undoubtedly be a trump card in attracting voters, because both the 78-year-old Trump and especially the 81-year-old of the Democrats Joe Biden age has been a hot topic of discussion during the elections.

Considered a strict conservative, Vance comes from the industrialized “rust belt” of the northeastern United States, which is why he is believed to be able to appeal to working-class voters as well. As a performer, Vance has been considered clear and attractive.

Vance has the least political experience among the vice presidential candidates, as he only became a senator at the beginning of last year. In addition, before becoming a politician, he was a vocal critic of Trump, stating, among other things in 2016 that you don’t see Trump offering many solutions.

Although Vance has since changed his stance on Trump, his past statements would undoubtedly provide a tempting weapon for the Democratic campaign should he emerge as the vice presidential nominee.

Doug Burgum

67-year-old Doug Burgum became rich by selling his technology company to Microsoft in 2001.

North DakotaN leading the state Doug Burgum is one of the wealthiest governors in the United States. The 67-year-old Burgum’s net worth has been estimated to be at least 100 million dollars, reports the financial magazine Forbes. He made his fortune by selling his technology company to Microsoft in 2001.

He is still far from Donald Trump’s wealth. Forbes estimates Trump’s wealth at a whopping $7.5 billion.

Burgum has served as governor since 2016. He also sought the Republican presidential nomination last year, but withdrew from the race. Since then, he has acted as an adviser to Trump’s campaign on energy issues.

Burgum has been the governor positive towards the fossil fuel-producing industry, considering it as an important factor in North Dakota’s economy. In April 2023, he confirmed a strict abortion lawwhich bans abortion in the state with a few exceptions.

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, is believed to appeal especially to Latino voters.

Cuban immigrants son, a 53-year-old Florida senator Marco Rubio competed with Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016. The former rivals have since become allies, and Rubio’s trump card as a vice presidential candidate is appealing to Latino voters.

His life story is also reminiscent of the American dream. Rubio grew up in modest circumstances in Miami as the child of a father who worked as a bartender and a mother who was a cleaner, and rose to success through his own work.

Rubio has served as a senator since 2011, specializing in, among other things, foreign policy.

Tim Scott

Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina is the only black Republican in the Senate.

South Carolina Representative in the United States Senate Tim Scott competed alongside Trump for the Republican presidential nomination. After withdrawing from the race, Scott became a prominent supporter of Trump.

Scott, 58, has served as a senator since 2013 and is the only black Republican in the Senate.

His humble background can be an asset when competing for the vice presidential nomination and attracting voters. Scott is a descendant of enslaved people who grew up under the care of a single mother.

Despite his skin color, Scott does not like The United States as a racist country.

“It is hard to fight discrimination with a different kind of discrimination. And it is wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly end current discussions,” he has said.