United States | Trump welcomed the delay in the verdict in the embezzlement trial

of the United States former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump took with satisfaction against the information about the delay in the verdict in his embezzlement trial.

“This entire case should rightly be dropped as we prepare for the most important election in the history of this country,” Trump declared.

Trump’s lawyers had previously called for the sentence count to be postponed.

With the recent adjournment decision, the verdict is not scheduled to be read until November 26. In the United States, presidential elections are held at the beginning of November.

“This is not a decision that this court makes lightly, but it is a decision that this court believes will best advance justice,” Judge Juan Merchan wrote in his decision.

News channel CNN’s according to Merchan, with his decision, he wanted to avoid the suspicion that the court would try to influence the November elections by passing the verdict.

Democratic presidential candidate, vice president Kamala Harris commented on the judge's decision in a radio interview, saying it's time to leave the Trump era behind.

Number of convictions was already rescheduled. The judge was originally scheduled to announce Trump’s possible punishment as early as July 11. However, the sentencing in the case was moved to September so that the Supreme Court’s decision on the president’s immunity from prosecution could be processed.

The conservative-majority Supreme Court already decided at the beginning of July that Trump has immunity from prosecution for his official actions as president. Protection from prosecution does not apply to acts outside official duties.

Trump’s lawyers have demanded that the verdict be overturned on the grounds that some of the evidence presented by prosecutors in the trial concerned Trump’s activities as president and the testimony of White House aides.

Jury stated in May that Trump was guilty of falsifying business documents by a porn actress to Stormy Daniels in relation to the money paid. The jury found Trump guilty on all 34 counts.

In theory, Trump could face four years in prison on each count, but it is more likely that he will receive a suspended sentence.

Even a prison sentence does not legally prevent Trump from acting as president if he wins the election.

There are several other lawsuits against Trump. He has systematically tried to delay the processing of cases.