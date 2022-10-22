United States | Trump was subpoenaed to testify before a Capitol committee about his involvement in the takeover of the Capitol

According to Reuters, it is unlikely that Trump will agree to the demands of the subpoena.

of the United States former president Donald Trump was ordered to testify on Friday about his involvement in the riots that took place in the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, news agency Reuters tells. In addition, Trump must provide documents to the Capitol Investigative Committee.

The US House of Representatives committee investigating the day’s events announced on Friday that it had sent Trump a subpoena, demanding that the documents be submitted by November 4 and that he give his testimony around November 14.

“As our hearings revealed, we have gathered incontrovertible evidence, including from dozens of your former appointees and staff, that you personally directed and oversaw a multi-pronged effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent a peaceful transition of power,” the committee said in its letter to Trump.

Committee seeks to obtain a variety of documents from Trump that would detail his communications with, among others, lawmakers, members of the extremist organizations Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, and his former aides, including by Roger Stone, Steve Bannon’s, Michael Flynn and Rudy Giuliani with in the months before and after January 6th.

The documents, text messages and other messages sought relate to information regarding the possible travel of key individuals to the Capitol on the day of the riot. Additionally, messages related to efforts to encourage state legislatures to take action that would have delayed congressional approval of the presidential election results are being sought.

Thousands of Trump supporters rioted at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to prevent Congress from confirming President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

Trump, who calls the investigative committee an “unelected committee,” has accused it of unfair political attacks on him. He has also said the committee refused to investigate his allegations of widespread electoral fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

According to Reuters, it is unlikely that Trump will agree to the demands of the subpoena. He may try to slow down the process, as the investigative committee is likely to lose its mandate if Republicans win a majority in the House of Representatives in November’s midterm elections.

Five people died and more than 140 police officers were injured in the riots. The congressional building suffered millions of dollars in damage and the vice president Mike Pencemembers of Congress and staff had to be evacuated from the building.

The investigative committee’s announcement came a few hours after Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison for refusing to cooperate with the Capitol investigation. Bannon is free for now and plans to appeal the sentence.

Bannon spoke to reporters after his sentencing hearing.

The committee emphasized that it is not unprecedented for a former or sitting president to testify. The letter listed seven former presidents, the most recent Gerald Fordwho have testified during or after their term of office.

“In short, you were instrumental in the first attempt by a President of the United States to overturn an election result and prevent a peaceful transition of power, which ultimately culminated in a bloody attack on our own capital and Congress itself,” the committee chairman Benny Thompson and Vice President Liz Cheney wrote to Trump.

Committee did not say how it would proceed if Trump ignores the challenge. Under federal law, failure to comply with a congressional subpoena is a misdemeanor punishable by 1 to 12 months in prison.

If the challenge is ignored, the committee can vote to refer the matter to the plenary session of the House of Representatives. The House of Representatives would then vote on whether to refer the matter to the Ministry of Justice, which has the authority to decide whether to bring charges.

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that it would be “reasonable” for Trump to comply with the subpoena and testify before the committee.