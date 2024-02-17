United States | Trump was ordered to pay more than 300 million in compensation – this is how it affects him

Court-ordered compensation will strain Trump's finances and limit his ability to get credit.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA former president Donald Trump has recently been ordered to pay substantial compensation in court.

Trump was ordered on Friday to pay damages of 354.9 million dollars (about 329 million euros) in a civil fraud trial. The fraud tape dealt with the fact that, according to the court, Trump and his two sons exaggerated the value of the assets of the Trump Organization group of companies by up to billions of dollars.

In January, Trump was ordered to pay 83 million dollars (about 77 million euros) writer To E. Jean Carroll for defamation. Carroll had accused Trump of destroying her reputation by denying her rape allegations.

In total, Trump will have to pay compensation of around 438 million dollars, or around 406 million euros. For Trump, the decisions came at a bad time, as he would need the money when he is running for the Republican presidential nomination.

Although the compensation amount is large, it will hardly bankrupt Trump.

Financial media Forbes has estimated Trump's net worth at $2.6 billion. Most of the wealth is tied up in real estate.

According to the Reuters news agency, Trump told the court in January that he had $400 million in cash. This is less than the total claimed compensation amount. However, by selling real estate, Trump could easily collect the compensation amount.

According to Reuters, Trump can also get additional money this way if he sells his stake in the community service Truth Social. Trump's ownership in the Trump Media & Technology Group company is worth about four billion dollars.​

Trump can't use campaign money to pay compensation because the lawsuit wasn't related to his campaign or his conduct as president. So Trump has to pay the compensation amount from his own funds or take out a loan. However, obtaining credit may be difficult because Trump lied to banks about his wealth.

In addition according to the court's decision on Friday, Trump or the corporate group cannot apply for a loan from New York state banks for three years. Trump was also banned from doing business in New York for three years. His adult sons were banned from doing business for two years.

Trump's lawyers plan to appeal the decision, so the proceedings may continue for a long time. It is not yet certain whether Trump will have to pay the compensation in full already during the appeal process. However, according to Reuters, this is standard practice in similar cases.