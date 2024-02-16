United States | Trump was ordered to pay more than 300 million in a fraud ring

The fraud tape dealt with the fact that, according to the court, Trump and his two adult sons exaggerated the value of the assets of the Trump Organization group of companies.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA former president Donald Trump was ordered to pay compensation of 354.9 million dollars (about 329 million euros) in a civil fraud trial in New York, according to the news agencies Reuters and AFP, among others.

The fraud tape dealt with the fact that, according to the court, Trump and his two adult sons exaggerated the value of the assets of the Trump Organization group of companies by up to billions of dollars in order to get better loans and insurance from banks.

The trial began in October.

In addition to the compensation payment, Trump was banned from doing business in New York for three years, according to Reuters. His adult sons were banned from doing business for two years. Neither Trump nor the corporate group can apply for a loan from state banks for three years.

The company must also appoint an external supervisor for at least three years.

The judge previously stated that the Trumps had distorted the value of the company's holdings. Prosecutors previously sought $250 million in damages and a ban on doing business in New York for Trump and his sons.

The fraud case involved a civil lawsuit. Trump has also been charged in several criminal trials.

Trump's the legal team plans to appeal the decision, says the US news channel CNN. Trump's lawyer Alina Habba called the judge Arthur Engoron decision as “manifest injustice” and said Trump's legal team would appeal the decision. Habba also let it be understood that he was confident that the decision would be overturned due to the appeal.

Trump has repeatedly insulted the state attorney who brought the charges Letitia James calling him, among other things, “my side”. He has also slandered the judge Engoron who gave the decision.