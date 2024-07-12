United States | Trump wants his embezzlement conviction overturned – appealed to the Supreme Court’s new decision

United States|The conservative-majority Supreme Court decided at the beginning of the month that Trump has immunity from prosecution for his official actions as president.

of the United States of the former president Donald Trump’s lawyers have asked for the conviction of Trump’s so-called bribery trial to be overturned.

In May, a jury found Trump guilty on all 34 charges related to the falsification of business documents porn actress to Stormy Daniels in relation to the money paid.

Trump’s lawyers are seeking a reversal on the grounds that some of the evidence presented by prosecutors at trial related to Trump’s actions while he was president and testimony from White House aides.

“The verdicts by the jury must be overturned and the charges dismissed,” Trump’s lawyers told the judge For Juan Merchan in his application.

Supreme Court with a conservative majority decided at the beginning of the month, that Trump has immunity from prosecution for his official actions as president. However, immunity from prosecution does not apply to acts outside official duties.

Judge announced it would settle the case on September 6. If the conviction is upheld, the possible punishment will be announced on September 18.

Trump’s sentence was originally scheduled to be read on Thursday. However, the sentencing in the case was moved to September so that the Supreme Court’s decision on the president’s immunity from prosecution could be processed.

In theory, Trump could face four years in prison on each count, but it is more likely that he will receive a suspended sentence.

Even a prison sentence would not legally prevent Trump from running in the November presidential election or serving as president if he wins the election.

Trump’s official nomination as the Republican presidential candidate is expected next week.

Trump there are several lawsuits against him.

He is accused in Washington and Georgia of trying to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election. He lost to the Democrats at the time For Joe Biden.

In the indictment filed in Florida, Trump is accused of endangering national security. The charges are about Trump’s possession of classified documents after his presidency.

Trump has done everything he can to postpone his trials until after the November election.