United States | Trump told the story of a life-threatening helicopter ride – the others on board do not remember the events

United States|Trump said that he was riding in the helicopter that made the emergency landing specifically with Californian Willie Brown, but Brown denies this.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Trump told the story of a forced landing on a helicopter ride with former politician Willie Brown. Brown has denied the story and said he was never in the helicopter with Trump. Trump himself has asserted that the story is true even after Brown denied it. It was probably Nate Holden, another Californian politician, instead of Brown.

of the United States former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump told a story about a life-threatening helicopter ride on Thursday, but seems to have at least mixed up the central characters of the story, according to the US media.

Trump organized on Thursday press conferencewhere, among other things, he said that he had been on a helicopter ride with the former mayor of San Francisco Willie Brown’s with, and that their helicopter would have made an emergency landing.

“We thought this might be the end of us. We were in the helicopter together, and we made an emergency landing. The landing was not pleasant and Willie was worried,” Trump said.

Willie Brown met the Democratic presidential candidate Terrible Harris briefly in 1994–1995. According to Trump, Brown told him “terrible things” about Kamala Harris.

Brown however, has refuted the helicopter story completely. Brown says he has never been in a helicopter with Trump, and has never come close to death after any helicopter ride.

The New York Times (NYT) describes Willie Brown as a renowned storyteller.

“If I had ever been on a life-threatening helicopter ride, you would have heard about it!” Brown laughed at the paper.

Possible the explanation for the story told by Trump may be the mixing of the Brownies. Former Governor of California Jerry Brown has been in the same helicopter with Trump in 2018.

At that time, the current governor of California was also on board Gavin Newsom. However, both Newsom and Jerry Brown have both refuted the claims about the forced landing and the danger of the helicopter ride.

According to Newsom, Trump would have brought up the helicopter crashes while driving, but Kamala Harris was not discussed at all, according to Newsom.

Trump assured the veracity of the events on Friday.

Trump called a reporter from The New York Times to say that he had the flight logs of his helicopter on file, and that the helicopter had landed in a field.

Trump is reported to have said that he is likely to sue the NYT over its coverage of the helicopter story.

When the NYT reporter asked Trump about the flight logs, Trump repeated the same question in a mocking tone on the phone back to the reporter.

So far, Trump has not released the flight logs.

On my own With his Truth Social platform, Trump wrotethat he had been on a life-threatening helicopter ride in New Jersey specifically with Willie Brown.

Trump referred to an article published in 2011, according to which Brown was a friend of Trump and used his private plane. Trump accused Willie Brown of lying about not remembering the events.

Trump has told the story of the fatal helicopter ride at least once before, in his 2023 book Letters to Trump.

US media Politico clarified late Friday that Trump’s story likely involved the former California state senator rather than Brown to Nate Holden.

Holden told Politico that he had been in a helicopter with Trump during a business meeting in New Jersey around 1990 when the helicopter had to land due to technical problems at a nearby airport.

Also another person on board, a subordinate of Trump at the time Barbara Res has confirmed an extraordinary landing. However, according to Holden, there was no talk of Harris on the flight.

“Willie is a short black guy living in San Francisco. I’m a tall black guy living in Los Angeles,” Holden told Politico.

“But I guess we all look the same,” Holden laughed.