United States Trump threatens Democrat-led “anarchist cities” of New York, Seattle and Portland by freezing federal aid

The mayors of the big cities accuse the president of illegal activities and “cheap political play”.

President Donald Trump is considering a freeze on federal aid from its hometown of New York, which, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, is one of three major cities that have sunk into “anarchism”.

On Monday in the notification Seattle and Portland, major cities on the west coast, are also mentioned as anarchist cities.

The three cities are united by the fact that they are run by Democratic politicians. Trump represents the Republican Party. A memorandum from the Ministry of Justice accuses cities of “allowing violence and destruction of property” as well as “anarchism”.

“When state and local leaders prevent their own law enforcement agencies and agencies from doing their jobs, innocent citizens who deserve protection are at risk, including those who try to come together and demonstrate peacefully,” the Justice Minister said. William Barr stated in a ministry statement.

Barr has defended many of Trump’s questionable claims in the past.

He accuses New York, for example, of cutting a billion dollars in police spending in the budget, despite increasing violence in the city. In August 2019, there were 91 shootings, in August this year, 244.

The Department of Justice is also accusing the city’s Democratic mayor and state Democratic governor of not worrying about the help of federal security forces. Trump has wanted to appear as president of “law and order” during the presidential election and has accused Democratic leaders of violence in the United States.

A recent TV commercial shows gloomy images of rioting cities and states that “your child would not be safe” Democrat Joe Biden leading in America. Biden is Trump’s rival in the presidential election.

Stateside protests have taken place since Minnesota police killed a black man on his knees George Floydin at the end of May. The incident has led to more than a hundred days of Black Lives Matter protests in Portland, Oregon, for example, some of which have seen violence and one fatal shooting.

In Seattle, protesters captured a few blocks of the city for several weeks in June. Two people were killed in the shootings around the conquered area.

Tens of thousands of people held a silent protest march in Seattle on June 12th. The protest related to George Floyd, a Minnesota soldier killed by police.­

Mayor of Seattle Jenny Durkan stated in a statement that the Trump administration’s threats to take federal funding away from the city are “blatant abuse of power” and “shamelessly illegal”. He accused Justice Minister Barria of obsession with Seattle, The Seattle Times says.

Seattle decision-makers say people suspected of crimes have been brought to justice and it is therefore wrong to accuse the city of inaction.

Three the mayors of the big city also gave joint opinion, in which Trump was accused of “unconstitutional” activities and “playing cheap political games” with money promised by Congress.

Mayors believe Trump is trying to divert attention from the president’s poor management of the coronavirus epidemic. In the United States, about 200,000 people have died from covid-19 disease.