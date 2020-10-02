United States Trump tended to condemn supporters of white supremacy and the Proud Boys

The president responded to demands from Republican senators to condemn white supremacy about two days after an election debate that shook the nation.

Stateside president Donald Trump has, for the first time, unequivocally condemned supporters of white supremacy and the Proud Boys.

The president responded to demands from Republican senators and Democrats for condemning white supremacy about two days after the nation-shattering election debate. He commented on supporters of white supremacy on Thursday night in a local time interview with Fox News. The news site tells about this, among other things Axios.

Trump told Fox to the presenter of the program To Sean Hannitythat he condemns the Ku Klux Klan, supporters of white supremacy and the far-right organization Proud Boys.

“I have said it many times, I want to make this clear, I condemn the KKK. I condemn all supporters of white supremacy. I condemn the Proud Boys, ”Trump told Hannity.

“I don’t know much about Proud Boys, I do just about anything, but I condemn it,” he continued.

The president has been called upon to condemn white supremacy in the past, but he has not always done so. The case came up again after Trump refused to convict Proud Boys when asked to do so on Tuesday in an election debate.

In an interview on Thursday, Trump further demanded that his Democratic challenger in the November presidential election Joe Biden would in turn condemn Antifa.

“Antifa is a terrible group of people,” Trump declared Politicon by.

Antifa is an far-left anti-fascist network operating in several different countries. Among other things, it seeks to combat the extreme right and racism.

Hillmagazine according to, Trump has at times condemned supporters of white supremacy and hate groups in individual situations, but has also often defended such groups.

In El Paso, Texas, for example, after a shooting in August last year, Trump condemned in his speech ideas in favor of white supremacy.

However, in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests that rocked the United States during the summer, for example, Trump has sometimes sided with far-right groups.

Among other things, he defended a young man accused of shooting two people to death during a demonstration in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The suspected shooter was described as a supporter of Trump, among others.

Tuesday in the first presidential debate, Trump was asked to condemn white supremacy, and in particular the Proud Boys group.

Instead of condemning, he conveyed to them the message “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by”. Stand back can mean, for example, withdrawal or retreat in Finnish. Stand by, on the other hand, refers to being ready.

After that, Trump said that the real problem is the far left.

Debate after that, several Republicans began to make a nest distinction with Trump’s views, and several Republican senators called on the president to clarify his comments.

Also, among others, is Trump’s close ally, the Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell demanded clarification from the president and said for his part he condemned white supremacy.

Trump explained his speeches on Wednesday. Among other things, he falsely claimed to have “always condemned” all forms of white supremacy. According to the president, he also does not know who the members of the Proud Boys are.

After the debate, the far-right group harnessed Trump’s speeches into its branding.

Politicon according to the director of Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio took Trump’s sentence lightly on Thursday.

“Now we should be called The Condemned Boys,” he told Politico via SMS on Thursday.

With a recent “name proposal,” Tarrio referred to condemning the organization. The Condemned Boys means Condemned Boys in Finnish, while the previous name presented the boys proudly.