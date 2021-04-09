United States Trump suspected of hundreds of millions in fraud, now Trump’s company hired an experienced criminal lawyer

The attorney’s job is to represent the Trump Organization in prosecutors’ investigations.

The United States former president Donald Trumpin an experienced criminal lawyer has been hired by The Trump Organization, says american newspaper Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Taken on payrolls Ronald Fischettin is tasked with representing the Trump Organization in a New York prosecutors’ investigation into transactions between Trump and his firm.

The New York Attorney’s Office told WSJ that it is investigating possible bank, tax or insurance fraud.

The prosecutor has previously sued Trump’s banks, lenders and the insurance company for information about Trump’s transactions. The purpose is to study cash flows at Trump’s properties in New York and Chicago.

Trump has called the investigation a “witch-hunt” and accused a Democratic-backed New York prosecutor Cyrus Vance party politics.

WSJ has previously reported that prosecutors have investigated Trump’s actions in connection with hundreds of millions of suspected frauds.

The suspicions relate to the Trump Organization’s failed attempt to develop a luxury property in Seven Springs. It is an area of ​​more than 86 hectares, which the former president bought for $ 7.5 million (€ 6.3 million) in 1995.

According to data from the New York State Department of Justice, Trump has reported the value of the property as high as $ 291 million (€ 244 million) in its financial information to credit institutions. The Department of Justice is also investigating Seven Springs. According to legal experts, artificially increasing the value of assets to obtain credit or other financial benefits can violate state criminal law.

The Manhattan District Attorney is investigating possible tax, insurance and banking fraud in the case.