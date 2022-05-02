United States Trump suggested that protesters should have been shot in the leg, the former U.S. Secretary of Defense said in a book

Protesters in front of the White House who opposed police violence infuriated Donald Trump in May 2020, according to a recent book.

The United States served as Minister of Defense from 2019 to 2020 Mark Esper write The Sacred Oath in his memoir that the President, outraged by the protests in front of the White House, Donald Trump suggested firing on protesters.

“Can’t they just be shot? On foot or something, ”Trump is said to have said.

The book of Esper will be published next week on May 10, however Axios news site has read it in advance.

Trumpin outraged protests took place in late May 2020 after George Floyd A black man named Died in an arrest. Derek Chauvin A white policeman named Floyd pressed to his knee for more than nine minutes.

The death saw large-scale Black Lives Matter demonstrations around the world. The protests opposed police violence, police racism and a lack of police accountability.

Chauvin was later found guilty of second- and third-degree murder and was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

Esperin the book says Trump was red at the time of the protests and lamented loudly about the protests in Washington.

The arguments in the book Esper are supported, for example, by a journalist Michael Benderin information in a previously published book that Trump wanted the military to intervene in the protests.

Protesters were evicted in front of the White House with tear gas, light grenades and rubber bullets.

Minister of Defense Esper opposed Trump’s proposal to introduce a law in the country that would allow the use of U.S. military forces within the country. Esper’s position is said to have angered Trump, and he was fired in November 2020.