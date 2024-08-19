United States | Trump shared AI photos of Taylor Swift fans supporting him

United States|Taylor Swift has not taken a stand on the current presidential election.

of the United States presidential candidate Donald Trump has shared pictures on social media that seem to refer to the singer Taylor Swift’s and Swift’s fans supporting her election campaign.

However, some of the pictures are made with artificial intelligence, the American media say CNN.

Trump, the Republican candidate, shared with his own establishment on Truth Social on Sunday, a series of pictures showing Swifties for Trump -women dressed in t-shirts printed with the text. Swifties is the name given to the fan base of the super popular singer.

In one of the pictures, Swift, who has been transformed into the character of Uncle Samul, poses in front of the American flag and the text reads next to it Taylor Swift wants you to vote for Donald Trumpmeaning Taylor Swift wants you to vote for Donald Trump.

Screenshot of Donald Trump’s post on Truth Social. Some of the images are produced with artificial intelligence.

Trump published the pictures with accompanying words I accept! i.e. “I accept!”.

Original publisher of one image, message service In X, the nickname @amusehas said that the picture is a satirical work made by him. The image shows Swift fans marching in Trump shirts, with text similar to a news headline below:

Swifties turn to Trump after ISIS shuts down Taylor Swift concert.

The text refers to Swift’s concerts in Vienna that were canceled earlier in August, which were suspected to have been targeted by a terrorist threat.

Newsweek magazine according to one of the photos shared by Trump is genuine. Jenna Piwowarczyk – says a woman With a YouTube video being the founder of the Swifties for Trump campaign.

Presently Swift, who continues her world tour, has not commented on Trump’s publication.

In any case, Swift has not publicly taken a position on the US presidential race. The hugely popular Swift is believed to be able to influence the election resultif he would show his support to the candidate of his choice.

A recent article has been published on the subject research information from Harvard University.

During the last US presidential election, Swift publicly endorsed the winner of the 2020 election Joe Biden and criticized Trump, who was running against him at the time.