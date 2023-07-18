United States | Trump says he is the target of a criminal investigation into the takeover of the Capitol

According to Trump, he was given four days to report to the grand jury.

of the United States ex-president Donald Trump said on Tuesday on social media that the special prosecutor of the Ministry of Justice has named him as the subject of a criminal investigation into the takeover of the Congress building in Epiphany 2021.

Sources familiar with the matter also told about it For ABC News.

In his own Truth Social messaging service, Trump characterized the special prosecutor Jack Smith disturbed, said the news channel CNN.

According to Trump, he was given four days to report to the grand jury. Trump said he received the letter on Sunday.

About that the special counsel’s letter was delivered to Trump’s lawyers in recent days, according to sources familiar with the matter. Sources told ABC News that the letter suggests Trump may face impeachment again. However, it was not immediately clear what kind of charges could ultimately be involved.

Such a letter is typically given to individuals who are the subject of a criminal investigation. People want to notice that they are threatened with possible prosecution.

For Trump in June, the indictments related to the handling of secret documents were read. Trump pleaded not guilty to all 37 charges.

Trump is accused of, among other things, keeping national defense secrets in violation of the Espionage Act and making false statements.

The charges brought by special prosecutor Smith could carry a prison sentence of up to 20 years each.

In April, 34 counts of falsifying company information were read to Trump in New York. Trump also denied these charges.

According to prosecutors, these charges are based on three embezzlement cases before the 2016 election.