United States | Trump says he agreed on a debate with Fox News – according to Harris’ representative, Trump is running away from what was already agreed

Republicans presidential candidate Donald Trump said late on Friday that he had agreed with the television channel Fox News on a debate in which he would participate for the Democratic nomination confirmed vice president Terrible Harrisreports the Reuters news agency.

The debate would be on September 4 and would be held in Pennsylvania. It was not clear from Trump’s message whether Harris has agreed to the debate.

Harris campaign communications director Michael Tyler commented on Trump’s initiative on Saturday morning local time, stating that Trump is running away from an already arranged debate and trying to get Fox News to “save him”.

According to Tyler, Harris plans to appear for the primary debate on September 10, and ABC will air the event live, whether one or two candidates are there.

“The vice president will be there one way or another to address the prime time audience,” Tyler said.

Trump’s the move came after Democrats launched an ad campaign saying Trump was afraid of being debated, possibly because of his stance on abortion.

Trump and the sitting president Joe Biden A second televised debate between the two was scheduled for September 10, hosted by ABC News.

After Biden withdrew from the race, Trump has announced that he wants Fox News to host the debate. Trump Has said that he is fighting a legal battle against ABC Network, which would create a conflict of interest for the argument at ABC.

Fox News says that the debaters are leading the argument Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum and there is an audience. According to Fox News, the rules of the debate would be similar to the debate organized by CNN against Biden in June.