United States | Trump released videos of relatives of those killed in Afghanistan criticizing Harris

United States|In the videos, Trump is said to have arrived at Arlington Cemetery at the invitation of the families of the fallen. Many also say that taking pictures and videos was their idea.

Stateside debate with the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump around the visit to the cemetery that caused the aggravation has continued in recent days.

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump has published videos in which relatives of members of the US armed forces killed in Afghanistan criticize the Democratic presidential candidate Terrible Harris.

Harris had criticized on the weekend of Trump’s Monday visit to Arlington Military Cemetery. In connection with the visit, the Trump campaign has been deemed to have violated rules that prohibit photography for political purposes.

Harris has accused Trump of acting disrespectfully on hallowed ground.

Trump’s video speeches published on his message service have been compiled by the conservative media Washington Examiner, which has published a compilation video service On Youtube.

Many of them say Trump arrived at Arlington Cemetery at their invitation. Many also say that taking pictures and videos was the idea of ​​the loved ones of the fallen, not Trump’s team. At least some describe Trump as having behaved respectfully while at the cemetery.

According to the news agency AFP, Trump appeared, among other things, with the family members of a fallen marine soldier in a picture where he stands among the gravestones with a big grin on his face and shows a thumbs up.

Last week, Trump’s presidential campaign shared photos taken at the cemetery on social media.

Part accuses Harris of posting his Saturday update on the messaging service X with a political score in mind.

At least in a large part of the videos, the loved one of the person who fell blames the president Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the death of a family member in Afghanistan. The current administration is also accused of ignoring the families of the fallen after the death of their loved ones.

According to the news agency AFP, Trump visited the cemetery accompanied by family members of those who died in the bombing in Kabul in the last chaotic hours of the 2021 withdrawal.

Trump himself has made the current administration’s actions in Afghanistan one of the main talking points of his campaign. Trump claims that he would have been able to complete the withdrawal from Afghanistan better.

At the campaign event organized on Friday evening, Trump spoke at length about both Afghanistan and the recent cemetery incident. Trump said at the time that the families of the fallen had themselves asked to be photographed with him.

“I said absolutely. I didn’t — I don’t need publicity, I get a lot of publicity, I’d like to get a lot less publicity,” Trump said in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Trump blamed the White House for the criticism directed at him and denied that he used the graves of the fallen for PR purposes.

of the United States The military issued a rare statement on Thursday confirming that a cemetery worker had been abruptly pushed aside after asking Trump’s team to stop filming in the burial section of recent war dead.

Trump’s campaign has gone on the offensive and, among other things, described the cemetery worker as a “despicable individual” and claimed that he had some kind of momentary mental disorder.

However, the US military said the cemetery staff member had acted professionally and condemned the incident, describing it as regrettable.