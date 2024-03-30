United States | Trump released a video showing Biden tied up in a tailgate

The video has sparked a lot of discussion in the United States.

Stateside former president, likely Republican nominee Donald Trump published a video in which the tailgate of a pick-up truck driving down the road shows a picture of the president tied up and lying on his side About Joe Biden.

The video was published on Trump's own social media service on Friday.

Democrat Biden is also a likely candidate for the November presidential election.

Biden's supporters have stated that the image in question could at worst lead to violent acts.

Trump's supporters took over Congress as an epiphany in 2021 with the intention of preventing Biden from being confirmed as president.