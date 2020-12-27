United States Trump refuses to sign U.S. corona subsidy package, millions of Americans cut unemployment benefits

The support package is tied to next year’s federal budget. Federal agencies will close on Tuesday if the president stays in his decision.

Millions American unemployment benefits were cut off on Saturday after the resigning president Donald Trump did not sign a $ 900 billion corona subsidy package. Both chambers of Congress have approved the package, but it is not valid for the president.

The support package is tied to next year’s federal budget. Unless the president signs the package, some federal agencies will close as early as Tuesday, says The New York Times.

In addition to business and agricultural subsidies, the support package includes a $ 300 weekly increase in unemployment benefits until the end of March.

I dispute at the heart, however, are direct remittances to households.

Republicans and Democrats in Congress agreed last Monday that economies earning less than $ 75,000, or $ 61,000 a year, will also receive $ 600 from the state. As income increases, the amount gradually decreases.

Trump has demanded an increase to $ 2,000 and has not changed his position.

“$ 2,000 plus $ 2,000 for family members, not $ 600,” Trump tweeted on Saturday night East Coast time.

“Remember, this was China’s fault.”

Situation is special because the $ 2,000 direct support was Trump’s proposal, which was initially supported by Democrats but opposed by Republicans frightened by state indebtedness.

The new U.S. Democratic president will take office next month Joe Biden condemned Trump’s stubbornness as irresponsible.

“The day after Christmas, and millions of families don’t know if they will survive,” Biden commented BBC’s by.

“Because President Donald Trump refuses to sign a rescue package approved by Congress by an overwhelming majority of both parties.”