United States Trump pushes the chef’s button, Carter acquires the White House’s first computer: This is how US presidents have left their mark on their official residence

U.S. presidents always bring their own addition to the spirit of the White House. The biggest changes are usually seen in the study.

When red button of the previous president of the United States Donald Trumpin the desk on the study room sank down, a worker soon arrived at the door with a glass of cold Coca-Cola.

This greatly amused Trump, who used the call button not only to quench his lemonade thirst to frighten guests: they, he said, mistakenly thought that pressing the button would control the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

“Everyone gets a little nervous when I press it,” Trump said Financial Times to the supplier Demetri to Sevastopoulos in April 2017.

The New York Times reported in 2017 that Donald Trump drank 12 servings of Coca-Cola a day. Coca-Cola on Trump’s desktop in December 2018.­

The United States the current president Joe Biden sworn in on 20 January multi suddenly, the button no longer appeared in photos taken from the Oval Office. Didn’t show up, but on Monday it did had returned to a familiar place on your desktop next to your phone.

The purpose may not be the same. The movable button was not Trump’s own invention and was not created to rock Coca-Cola. U.S. presidents through the decades have used it for whoever. Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama ordered tea from the call button for his guests, said founder of the airline Virgin Atlantic Richard Branson in his biography.

The White House the hosts always bring their own, personal addition to the spirit of their official residence. The biggest changes are often seen in a study that has changed color, textiles, art collection, and furniture over the years.

Joe Biden wanted to reflect on the first ones with their interior choices Coordinating the United States and what his presidency will be like, the presidential calendar Ashley Williams said during the inaugural week To the Washington Post.

Busts of human rights activist Rosa Parks and President Abraham Lincoln in Joe Biden’s study. On the floor is the edge of a rug used during President Bill Clinton’s term.­

Biden delete From the Oval Office, among others, the former British Prime Minister Winston Churchillin bust and gave more visibility to the U.S.’s own historical figures.

From the wall of the study disappeared the president considered devastating to the country’s indigenous people Andrew Jackson portrait.

As with the majority of its predecessors, the large, oval rug that dominated the look of the Oval Office also went for an exchange. The used, deep blue creation returned to the office of the president Bill Clinton period (1993-2001).

Each president is free to decide what pattern is on the rug. Harry Truman (1945–1953), the official seal of the President of the United States is usually found in the middle of the rug, with a white-headed eagle holding a branch of an olive tree and a cluster of arrows in its claws. Otherwise, the model is free.

George W. Bushin (2001–2009) married Laura Bush designed for the President a rug symbolizing “openness and optimism” with a seal surrounded by light rays of the sun, Our White House website tells you.

U.S. President George W. Bush (left) changed the color scheme of his office to light blue and gold. On his walls were paintings about the home state of Texas. Bush and next-elected President Barack Obama met in Bush’s office on November 10, 2008.­

Oval Office the items used for decoration are taken mainly from the collections of the White House. If separate modifications are deemed necessary, they will normally be funded by the U.S. Congress.

Whether the agreed budget is sufficient depends on the consumption habits of the president and his family. The history of the White House according to the former first woman of the United States Mary Lincoln (1861–1865) exceeded his $ 20,000 home decor by nearly $ 7,000 at wallpaper, tableware, and textile stores in Boston, New York, and Philadelphia. Debt was first concealed even by the president From Abraham Lincoln, and was offset by additional funding and a small budget trick.

Workers demolished stone steps from a staircase leading to the basement of the White House during the presidency of President Harry Truman on February 23, 1950.­

For everyone The essence of the White House is not valid. Golf magazine reported in August 2017 that the sport enthusiast Trump, who had started as president in January of the same year, had called the presidential residence “murmur”. The comment, the veracity of which was denied by the White House representative, dismayed building maintenance workers.

True or not, the “growl” was modified during the Trumps several once. With structural improvements put in the wind also for example Theodore Roosevelt (1901–1909) and Harry Truman, during which the White House had already badly deteriorated.

The modern touch to the official residence was brought by the President Jimmy Carter (1977–1981). The White House got in the late 1970s their first computer, and the water in the house began to be heated by solar panels.

The White House was renovated during President Donald Trump’s 17-day absence in early fall 2017. Construction workers installed the carpet on Aug. 11.­

One One of the biggest influencers of the White House was the president John F. Kennedyn (1961–1963) married Jacqueline Kennedy. He contracted, with the help of a working group he set up, to display significant periods in U.S. history.

Kennedy redecorated the building with artifacts from museum collections and renowned U.S. families. Architectural Digest magazine says.

Known as a friend of art and culture the first woman also gave ordinary citizens a chance to peek home at the presidential couple on a tour that was shown on television on Valentine’s Day 1962.

From the video below, you can join Jacqueline Kennedy’s tour of the newly renovated White House. If the video does not appear, you can watch it from this link.