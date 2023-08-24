United States | Trump “proudly” surrenders today in the election crime case of the state of Georgia, where he faces up to tens of years in prison

Members of Trump’s inner circle have visited the surrendering Georgian prison in turn. On Wednesday, it was lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s turn, and an arrest photo was also taken of him.

of the United States former president Donald Trump plans to surrender to authorities Thursday at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia. He has 13 charges filed against him in Georgia that he tried to overturn Joe Biden the result of the 2020 presidential election, which ended in victory.

Trump said on his social media channel Truth Social on Wednesday that he is “proudly” preparing to be arrested this afternoon local time. According to Trump, no one has ever fought for the integrity of elections with the same vigor as him.

Fulton’s district attorney raised at the beginning of last week a total of 41 charges against Trump and 18 other people. According to the indictments, Trump and associates practically formed a criminal organization whose goal was to overturn the election result and enable Trump to serve a second term as president.

Trump and others have been given until Friday at noon to surrender. Some of the defendants have already done so, for example acting as Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giulianiwho is considered the second main factor in the case and has also been charged with 13 charges.

Giuliani, who surrendered on Wednesday, was soon released on $150,000 bail. In a separate message, Trump stated that Giuliani’s arrest was “so sad for our country” because, according to Trump, Giuliani had also fought for the integrity of elections.

“THE ELECTION WAS FRAGGED AND STOLEN”, Trump stated, using his signature capital letters. The claim is false.

Forbes magazine according to the invoice In theory, Trump could receive a 76.5-year prison sentence if he were found guilty of all charges and given the maximum sentence.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office took an arrest photo of Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday.

Let’s keep it it is possible that Trump will be arrested on Thursday, as it is customary to do with other people in the United States. On Wednesday, the Fulton County Sheriff released arrest photos of, for example, Giuliani and another lawyer involved in the presidential election of Sidney Powell.

This is the fourth time Trump has surrendered this year following criminal charges against him. He has never had an arrest photo taken of him before.

In the United States, there has been a lively discussion about the meaningfulness and symbolic meaning of arrest photos. It is widely known what Trump looks like.

of The Hill magazine by A Fulton County judge also plans to allow cameras into the courtroom Thursday. It would be Trump’s first televised criminal trial.

Trump has tried to take advantage of all the attention that various criminal cases have offered him. He is running for president again in the 2024 elections.

The ongoing trials have been considered to have increased or strengthened Trump’s support, and he is clearly the most popular candidate ahead of the Republican primaries.

According to a recent average of polls, 52 percent of Republicans want Trump as their party’s presidential candidate, while the next most popular candidate, Ron DeSantis, is supported by 15 percent, the pollster The FiveThirtyEight website shows.

On Wednesday, the first Republican election debate was held. Trump did not take part in it, instead he sat down for an interview published on the X messaging service (formerly Twitter) with his favorite host by Tucker Carlson with.

For Trump bail has been set at $200,000 in Georgia, against which he can be released pending trial.

According to the agreement related to guarantees, strict conditions have been read to Trump on how he can publicly comment on the lawsuit. For example, Trump may not use his social media posts to harass or threaten witnesses or other defendants, directly or indirectly, The Washington Post magazine tells.

Fulton County Attorney Fan Willis has made a wish, that the trial would begin on March 4 next year. The date is significant because March 5 is the so-called Super Tuesday of the Republican primaries, when the fate of Trump and other candidates will be voted on in more than a dozen states.