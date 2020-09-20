The American president wants to replace before the presidential the judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, icon of the left dead Friday.

“I think it will go very quickly.” Donald Trump says he will quickly come up with a name to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday. From the gardens of the White House, Saturday, September 19, he mentioned an announcement “next week”. In the evening, during a meeting in North Carolina, he clarified: “It will be a woman. A very talented, very bright woman, whom I haven’t chosen yet. But we have a lot of women on our list.”

Judge “RBG”, as she was nicknamed, passed away on Friday from pancreatic cancer at the age of 87. His death sparked a wave of emotion in the country and also immense concern in the Democratic camp, coupled with a political barrage. Because the arrival of a new judge appointed by Donald Trump would anchor the temple of American law in the conservative camp for a long time.

45 days before the presidential election, Democratic candidate Joe Biden and ex-president Barack Obama immediately warned Donald Trump. “The voters must choose the president, and the president must propose a judge to the Senate”, Joe Biden said. Barack Obama called on his Republican successor to abstain as “ballots have already been cast” for the November 3 ballot, by advance or by correspondence.

The nine Supreme Court justices are appointed for life, and Donald Trump has already made two appointments, those of Conservatives Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. His camp currently has five judges. The stakes are high since the Court decides the main questions of society, such as abortion, the right to bear arms or the rights of homosexuals, which are often also the fault lines of an American society more divided than ever. The high court also has the last word on electoral disputes, as in the 2000 presidential election finally won by George W. Bush against Al Gore.

Justice Ginsburg’s health was faltering and Republicans were bracing for the vacancy. Donald Trump presented in early September a list of personalities he could present. Among them, two ultra-conservative senators, Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell warned as early as Friday night that he was prepared to move forward with the nomination process. In comparable circumstances, four years ago, he had yet blocked the appointment of a judge by Barack Obama.

The president has a Republican majority of 53 to 47 in the Senate, but a handful of senators could be lacking, especially those facing difficult re-elections in moderate states. The political equation is therefore complex. Moderate Republican Senator from Maine, Susan Collins, on Saturday announced her position: The Senate should not confirm a new Supreme Court judge before the November 3 presidential election, “out of honesty to the American people”.